Stefon Diggs Siblings: The Diggs Siblings’ Football Journey

Stefon Diggs is a 30-year-old American football wide receiver for the Houston Texans of the National Football League.

He played college football at Maryland and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Stefon became a full-time starter for the Vikings midway through his rookie year and became part of an effective receiving tandem alongside Adam Thielen.

With the Bills, he became the fastest receiver to surpass 100 catches with his new team and broke Eric Moulds’ franchise record for receiving yards.

Stefon led all NFL receivers in 2020 with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. He was traded to the Texans in 2024.

Siblings

Stefon has four siblings, including an older sister named Porsche Green, an older brother named Aron Jr. and two younger brothers named Trevon and Darez Mar’Sean Diggs.

Trevon is also an NFL player, currently with the Dallas Cowboys, and is known to be very close with Stefon, with their children being born just over two weeks apart.

Aron Jr. and Darez Mar’Sean Diggs are also involved in football, with Aron Jr. having played a role in getting Stefon and Trevon signed to NFL contracts.

Stefon’s father, Aron Diggs, was crucial in developing his work ethic and passion for football and his mother, Stephanie Diggs, was a dedicated attendant for Amtrak until her retirement.

Aron passed away in 2008 due to acute heart failure, leading Stefon to look after the family and stay close to them by playing for Maryland University instead of accepting an out-of-state scholarship.

College career

Stefon attended the University of Maryland, where he played on the Maryland Terrapins football team from 2012 to 2014.

As a true freshman in 2012, he ranked second in the ACC and eighth nationally with 172.4 all-purpose yards per game, while his 1,896 all-purpose yards were the second most in a single season in school history.

Stefon ranked fifth in the conference in receiving yards (77.1/game), second in kick return average (28.5) and fifth in punt return average (10.0).

He led the team in receptions (54), receiving yards (848) and touchdown receptions (6).

As a sophomore, Stefon played only seven games and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection.

As a junior, he played in 10 games but again missed time to injury. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Stefon led the team in receptions with 62, receiving yards with 792, and receiving touchdowns with five all in ten games.

After his junior season, he elected to forgo his senior season and enter the 2015 NFL Draft.

Pro career

Stefon was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft and played for the team until 2020.

He then joined the Buffalo Bills, where he had a breakout season in 2020, leading the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

Stefon has been selected to the Pro Bowl all three seasons with the Bills. He is known for catching the “Minneapolis Miracle” pass during the 2017-2018 NFL playoffs.

He has an estimated net worth of $12.5 million and has an endorsement deal with Adidas.

He is known for his positive attitude and work ethic, with quotes such as “Each day, I come in with a positive attitude, trying to get better” and “Whether I’m playing right now or not, I still have an opportunity to get better in practice. It’s like sharpening my blade.”

Personal life

Stefon is currently in a relationship with Tae Heckard, an actress known for her role in the romantic comedy series, The Game.

Heckard was born in Seoul, South Korea, and moved to the United States with her family when she was five. She is of Korean and African-American descent.

Before becoming an actress, Heckard worked as a model and appeared in numerous music videos for artists like Busta Rhymes, Ne-Yo and Nelly.

She has also starred in films such as ATL and Back Then. Heckard and Stefon have been together since the summer of 2019, though the details of their relationship are kept private.

Heckard has a son from a previous relationship with former NBA player Brandon Jennings.