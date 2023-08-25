Step-by-Step Guide: How to Install Windows 10 from USB

Installing Windows 10 from a USB drive is a convenient and efficient way to set up or upgrade your operating system.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:

Materials You’ll Need

A USB flash drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity.

A working computer with an internet connection.

A Windows 10 installation ISO file (downloadable from Microsoft’s official website).

Step 1: Prepare the USB Drive

Insert the USB flash drive into a USB port on your computer.

Make sure the USB drive is empty, as the installation process will erase all data on it.

Open the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool or Rufus (both free tools) to create a bootable USB drive. Follow the instructions to select the ISO file you downloaded and choose the USB drive as the installation media.

Step 2: Configure BIOS Settings

Restart your computer and enter the BIOS settings. This is usually done by pressing a specific key (like F2, F12, or Delete) during the startup process. Check your computer’s manual for the exact key.

In the BIOS settings, navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section.

Set the USB drive as the first boot device. Save the changes and exit the BIOS.

Step 3: Install Windows 10

With the bootable USB drive inserted, restart your computer.

The Windows 10 installation process should start. Choose your preferred language, time, and keyboard input.

Click “Install Now.”

Step 4: Enter the Product Key

Enter the Windows 10 product key when prompted. If you don’t have a product key, you can skip this step and enter it later.

Click “Next.”

Step 5: Choose Installation Type

Select “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced).”

Choose the partition where you want to install Windows 10. If you’re upgrading, select the partition with your existing Windows installation.

Click “Next.”

Step 6: Complete the Installation

The installation process will begin. Your computer will restart multiple times during this process.

Follow the on-screen prompts to personalize settings such as region, language, keyboard layout, and time zone.

When prompted, enter a username and password for your Windows account.

Step 7: Install Drivers and Updates

After the installation is complete, Windows will automatically install basic drivers.

Connect to the internet to download and install necessary updates and drivers for your hardware.

Step 8: Activate Windows

If you didn’t enter a product key during installation, you’ll need to activate Windows. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Activation and enter your product key.

Step 9: Restore Data and Applications

If you’re upgrading from a previous version of Windows, you may need to reinstall certain applications and restore your personal data from backups.

Final Notes

Make sure to back up important data before starting the installation process.

Ensure that your computer meets the system requirements for Windows 10.

Always download Windows 10 ISO files from the official Microsoft website to ensure security and authenticity.

Following these steps will guide you through a successful Windows 10 installation from a USB drive. Remember that the installation process may vary slightly depending on your computer’s hardware and any specific settings.

