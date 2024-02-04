Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the acclaimed American dancer, choreographer, actor, and producer, left behind a lasting legacy and a net worth of $5 million upon his tragic passing in 2022. Renowned for his dynamic performances and infectious charisma, tWitch made significant contributions to the entertainment industry throughout his illustrious career.

Stephen Boss Career

tWitch’s journey to stardom began in 2003 when he captivated audiences with his electrifying performances on “Star Search” and MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project.”

His breakthrough moment arrived with his appearances on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” where he showcased his exceptional talent and garnered widespread acclaim. Over the years, tWitch amassed over 25 major acting credits, including notable roles in films such as “Stomp the Yard: Homecoming,” “Magic Mike XXL,” and the “Step Up” franchise. His versatility and magnetic presence earned him two Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice Dancer, solidifying his status as a revered figure in the entertainment realm.

Stephen Boss Partnership with Ellen DeGeneres

From 2014 until the conclusion of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2021, tWitch served as a co-host, DJ, and executive producer, leaving an indelible mark on the beloved daytime talk show.

His infectious energy and effortless charm endeared him to audiences worldwide, making him an integral part of the show’s success. Additionally, tWitch’s role as Ellen’s sidekick on “Ellen’s Game of Games” further showcased his dynamic personality and contributed to his widespread popularity.

Stephen Boss Net Worth and Salary

tWitch’s financial success mirrored his professional achievements, with Stephen Boss net worth reaching an impressive $5 million. His tenure on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” saw him ascend to greater heights, with his salary increasing to $1 million per season as he assumed the role of executive producer. Beyond his television endeavors, tWitch’s diverse portfolio of acting roles, choreography projects, and commercial ventures underscored his entrepreneurial spirit and financial acumen.

Stephen Boss Cause of Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ life was cut short when he succumbed to suicide on December 13, 2022, at the age of 40. His untimely passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, leaving behind a void that can never be filled. tWitch’s enduring legacy serves as a poignant reminder of his talent, passion, and unwavering commitment to his craft. Though he may be gone, his spirit lives on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he created during his remarkable career.