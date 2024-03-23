Stephen Colbert Siblings: The Comedian’s Deep Family Ties

Stephen Colbert is an American comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor and television host.

He is best known for hosting, The Colbert Report, from 2005 to 2014 and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert since then.

Stephen has a strong political focus and has expressed his views on various topics. He identifies as a Democrat and has criticized U.S. policies like drone strikes and NSA surveillance.

He supports Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plan and is pro-choice on abortion. He has been critical of Hillary Clinton and Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Additionally, Stephen has shown support for unions during the 2023 writers’ strike.

Born in 1964, he studied acting at Northwestern and was part of the Second City comedy troupe before his successful career in television.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Stephen has 10 siblings, James III, Edward, Mary, William, Margo, Thomas, Jay, Elizabeth, Paul and Peter.

Colbert’s family faced a tragic event when his father and two brothers, Peter and Paul, died in a plane crash in 1974.

This devastating loss had a profound impact on Stephen’s life and influenced his perspective on existence and suffering.

Also Read: Simone Biles Siblings: Exploring the Lives of the Athlete’s Siblings

Parents

Stephen’s father was James William Colbert Jr., an immunologist and medical school dean, and his mother was Lorna Elizabeth Colbert, a homemaker.

His father served as the first vice president of academic affairs at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Stephen’s parents were devout Catholics who valued intellectualism and instilled in their children the ability to question the church while maintaining their Catholic faith.

His father had an interest in French humanist writers, while his mother admired Dorothy Day, the leader of the Catholic Worker Movement.

Stephen has described his childhood as rambunctious and has mentioned that he learned to imitate American news anchors’ speech to avoid stereotypes about Southerners being portrayed as less intelligent on television.

Career

Stephen’s career is marked by a diverse range of roles in comedy, television and entertainment.

After graduating from Northwestern University, he began his career at the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, where he met comedians like Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello.

Together, they created and starred in TV shows like Exit 57 and Strangers with Candy.

Stephen gained widespread recognition as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, leading to the creation of his own show, The Colbert Report, on Comedy Central.

This satirical program became a huge success, earning him several Emmy Awards.

In 2015, Stephen took over as the host of “The Late Show,” succeeding David Letterman.

His transition to late-night talk show host was initially met with hesitation but quickly gained popularity.

Stephen’s ability to connect with audiences was further highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when he adapted to taping monologues from unconventional locations.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated versatility and comedic talent across various platforms, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.