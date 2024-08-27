Stephenie Meyer’s Net Worth

Stephenie Meyer, the renowned American author, boasts a net worth of $120 million. Best known for her wildly popular “Twilight” series, Meyer has become one of the best-selling fiction authors of all time. The “Twilight” books have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and were adapted into a highly successful film series. In just 2010 and 2011, Meyer earned more than $40 million from book sales and movie royalties alone.

Stephenie Meyer Net Worth $120 Million Date of Birth December 24, 1973 Place of Birth Hartford, Connecticut Nationality American Profession Author

Early Life

Stephenie Meyer was born Stephenie Morgan on December 24, 1973, in Hartford, Connecticut. She was raised in Phoenix, Arizona, with her parents, Candy and Stephen (a financial officer), and five siblings. Meyer attended Chaparral High School, where she earned a National Merit Scholarship in 1992. She went on to study at Brigham Young University in Utah, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature in 1997. Before her rise to fame as an author, Meyer’s only other job was as a receptionist.

Stephenie Meyer Books

During 2008 and 2009, Stephenie Meyer was the best-selling author worldwide, with her books topping sales charts. Besides the “Twilight” series, Meyer has also penned two adult novels, “The Host” (2008) and “The Chemist” (2016), as well as a novella titled “The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner” (2010). Meyer’s influence extends beyond writing; she is a successful movie producer as well. In 2011, she founded Fickle Fish Films, a production company that has produced films like “Breaking Dawn Part 1 and 2” (2011, 2012), “The Host” (2013), “Austenland” (2013), and “Down a Dark Hall” (2018). She is also set to produce a television adaptation of “The Chemist.”

Also Read: Sonja Morgan’s Net Worth

Meyer’s impact on pop culture has not gone unnoticed. In 2008, “Time” magazine named her one of the world’s 100 most influential people. The following year, “Forbes” listed her among the 100 most powerful celebrities in the world.

The Birth of “Twilight”

Meyer’s journey to becoming a bestselling author began with a dream in June 2003 about an “average girl” and a “fantastically beautiful, sparkly” vampire (characters who would later become Bella Swan and Edward Cullen). This dream inspired the 13th chapter of what would eventually become “Twilight.” Meyer wrote the novel’s ending before going back to craft the first 12 chapters. She joined a group for aspiring female writers within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the American Night Writers Association, and completed her first novel in just three months.

Encouraged by her sister to pursue publishing, Meyer sent her manuscript to 15 literary agencies. Despite facing rejections from most, she eventually received interest from Genevieve, an assistant at Writers House. This led to a connection with literary agent Jodi Reamer, who secured a three-book deal with Little, Brown and Company worth $750,000. “Twilight” was published on October 5, 2005, and quickly climbed to #5 on “The New York Times” Children’s Chapter Books best-seller list, eventually reaching #1. The book was named Best Book of the Year by “Publishers Weekly,” and Meyer followed up with “New Moon” (2006), “Eclipse” (2007), and “Breaking Dawn” (2008), which sold 1.3 million copies on its release day alone.

Despite a plagiarism accusation in 2009 by author Jordan Scott regarding similarities between “Breaking Dawn” and Scott’s novel “The Nocturne,” Meyer maintained she had no knowledge of Scott’s work. The “Twilight” series has since been translated into 37 languages and dominated book sales in 2008 and 2009, with its novels taking the top four spots on the “USA Today” best-selling books list for those years. The film adaptations grossed over $3.3 billion at the box office. In 2020, Meyer released “Midnight Sun,” a retelling of “Twilight” from Edward Cullen’s perspective, which sold more than one million copies in its first week.

Personal Life

Stephenie married Christiaan Meyer in 1994, whom she met in church during childhood. They have three sons: Gabe, Seth, and Eli. After Stephenie’s career skyrocketed, Christiaan retired from his auditing job to focus on raising their children. As a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Meyer abstains from alcohol, caffeine, cigarettes, and R-rated movies. Her “Twilight” characters reflect these values, refraining from drinking, smoking, and premarital sex. Though Meyer identifies as a feminist, she has faced criticism from some feminists who argue that Bella, the protagonist of “Twilight,” is portrayed as overly dependent on Edward and lacks control over her own life.

Stephenie Meyer Awards

Stephenie Meyer’s contributions to young adult literature have earned her numerous accolades. In 2006, she won the Best Fiction for Young Adults award from the Young Adult Library Services Association for “Twilight.” In 2009, the British Book Awards named “Breaking Dawn” the Children’s Book of the Year. In 2008, “USA Today” honored her as Author of the Year.

Real Estate

In addition to her literary and production achievements, Meyer has also invested in real estate. In 2007, she and her husband purchased a 3,316-square-foot home in Cave Creek, Arizona, for $819,000. The five-bedroom house sits on an acre of land and features amenities such as a fireplace, swimming pool, and mountain views.

Stephenie Meyer Net Worth

Stephenie Meyer net worth is $120 million.