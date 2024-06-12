Stephon Marbury Net Worth

Stephon Marbury, an American professional basketball player known as “Starbury,” has a net worth of $40 million. His career spanned from the NBA to the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), where he achieved significant success. Marbury’s NBA career lasted from 1996 to 2009, and he later transitioned to a playing and coaching career in China, eventually becoming the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters. He is a three-time CBA champion.

Early Life

Stephon Xavier Marbury was born on February 20, 1977, in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in Coney Island with six siblings, showing early promise as a basketball player. His exceptional talent earned him the nickname “Starbury,” and he excelled on his high school basketball team. Marbury was highly regarded by the time he graduated and joined the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, where he became the starting point guard and led the team to the NCAA Tournament semi-final.

Stephon Marbury Career

Marbury was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1996 NBA Draft but was quickly traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team after his first season. Dissatisfied with his situation in Minnesota, he demanded a trade and joined the New Jersey Nets in 1999. Marbury excelled with the Nets, earning All-Star status, but the team failed to make the playoffs, leading to his trade to the Phoenix Suns.

With the Suns, Marbury continued to shine, making the All-Star Team again and reaching the playoffs. However, he was traded to the New York Knicks, where he spent a significant part of his career. His time with the Knicks was tumultuous, marked by conflicts with head coaches Larry Brown and Isiah Thomas, and controversy surrounding his performance and attitude. Despite his talent, the team’s poor performance and Marbury’s strained relationships with coaches made him a polarizing figure among fans.

In 2009, after refusing to play as a backup, Marbury was bought out by the Knicks and briefly played for the Boston Celtics before ending his NBA career. He then moved to China, joining the Shanxi Zhongyu Brave Dragons in 2010, followed by the Foshan Dralions, and eventually the Beijing Ducks. Marbury’s time in China was highly successful, winning three CBA championships with the Ducks. He later played for the Beijing Fly Dragons before retiring and transitioning to coaching, becoming the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters in 2019.

Shoe Line

Stephon Marbury is also known for his affordable “Starbury” shoe line, which aimed to provide fashionable basketball shoes for under $15, making them accessible to low-income children.

Stephon Marbury Salary

During his NBA career, Stephon Marbury earned more than $150 million in salary before taxes and fees.

Financial Issues

In 2011, Marbury faced financial challenges, including a lawsuit from Wachovia/Wells Fargo for $16 million related to a failed real estate investment. By 2012, Wachovia sued him for an additional $3 million, alleging unpaid interest and fees on loans he personally guaranteed. These loans were tied to the purchase and leasing of industrial real estate, including properties leased to government agencies like the Social Security Administration. The U.S. Bank foreclosed one such property, resulting in significant financial loss and ongoing debt for Marbury.

Controversy

Marbury’s personal life has also been marked by controversy. In 2006, he fired his personal chef, Thurayyah Mitchell, amid allegations of an extramarital affair and a sexual harassment lawsuit involving the Knicks organization. Marbury admitted to a relationship with a Knicks intern in 2005 and reportedly offered Mitchell a $1 million “hush deal,” though she only received $600,000. When payments stopped, Mitchell took Marbury to court for sexual harassment, further complicating his public image.

