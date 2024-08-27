Steve Burns Net Worth: From “Blue’s Clues” To Music And Beyond

Steve Burns, a multi-talented American TV personality, actor, musician, writer, director, and producer, has amassed a net worth of $5 million. Burns rose to fame as the beloved host of the long-running children’s television show “Blue’s Clues”, which he hosted from 1996 to 2002. Beyond his role as the show’s host, Burns also contributed as a producer and is credited as a writer, director, and consulting producer for “Blue’s Clues & You!”, a revival that began airing in 2019 with Joshua Dela Cruz as the host.

Early Life

Steve Burns was born Steven Michael Burns on October 9, 1973, in Boyertown, Pennsylvania. He was raised by his parents, Janet and Joseph, alongside his older sisters, Jennifer and Karen. His father, Joseph, a former U.S. Navy member, later worked as a human resources director before passing away from cancer in 2015. Steve graduated from Boyertown Area Senior High School in 1992 and went on to attend DeSales University on an acting scholarship. During his school years, Burns was active in music, performing in bands like Nine Pound Truck, Sudden Impact US, and the Ivys. His performance in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the 1995 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival caught the attention of an agent, prompting him to leave college and move to New York City to pursue acting. He began his career as a voice-over artist for commercials and landed guest roles on “Law & Order” and “VeggieTales Classics!” in the mid-1990s.

Steve Burns Career

In addition to his television success, Steve Burns has appeared in several films, including “Marie and Bruce” (2004), “Netherbeast Incorporated” (2007), and “Christmas on Mars” (2008). His TV appearances include guest roles on “Law & Order” (1995), “Homicide: Life on the Street” (1998), “Yes, Dear” (2000), and “Young Sheldon” (2020). Burns is also an accomplished musician, having released three albums: “Songs for Dustmites” (2003), “Deep Sea Recovery Efforts” (2009), and “Foreverywhere” (2017). His song “Mighty Little Man” is notably featured as the theme song for “Young Sheldon.”

Blue’s Clues

Steve Burns’ audition for “Blue’s Clues” in 1995 was unique; he arrived with long hair, an earring, and Army fatigue pants, a look that initially didn’t align with Nickelodeon executives’ vision. However, after adjusting his appearance for subsequent auditions, he secured the role, and the show premiered on September 8, 1996. “Blue’s Clues” quickly became a hit, with Burns appearing in nearly 100 episodes before leaving in 2002. His departure introduced the audience to his replacement, Donovan Patton, who played Steve’s brother, Joe. Reflecting on his decision to leave, Burns once said, “I knew I wasn’t going to be doing children’s television all my life, mostly because I refused to lose my hair on a kid’s TV show, and it was happening, fast.”

The show concluded in 2006, but Burns returned in 2019 for the revival “Blue’s Clues & You!”, where he and Patton reprised their roles to introduce the new host, their cousin Josh. Burns made headlines in September 2021 when he appeared in a video as his “Blue’s Clues” character to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, speaking directly to his now-grown-up fans and reflecting on his sudden departure years earlier.

Film Career

After leaving “Blue’s Clues,” Burns continued to explore his passion for music. He released his debut album, “Songs for Dustmites,” in 2003, collaborating with Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips on several tracks. Burns later formed the band Steve Burns and the Struggle and released the album “Deep Sea Recovery Efforts” in 2009. In 2016, under the name STEVENSTEVEN, he released the children’s album “Foreverywhere” with Drozd, featuring the whimsical song “The Unicorn and Princess Rainbow.” Burns also teamed up with Drozd and the rest of The Flaming Lips in the 2008 sci-fi film “Christmas on Mars.” He has acted in other projects, including playing vampire Otto Granberry in “Netherbeast Incorporated” (2007) and appearing in the YouTube series “The Professionals” (2012). Burns also continued his stage work, performing in productions like “Amadeus” (2007) and “The Comedy of Errors” (2011) at DeSales University.

Personal Life

Steve Burns gained notable attention in 2000 when “People” magazine included him in their list of “America’s 100 Most Eligible Bachelors,” where he described his ideal partner as “a cross between Christy Turlington, Gwen Stefani, and Janeane Garofalo.” Over the years, Burns has been the subject of various rumors, including false claims about drug addiction and death, which he addressed by appearing on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” and “Today” to dispel these myths. A 2021 “USA Today” article highlighted that his Wikipedia page has been a frequent target for edits falsely claiming he was involved in various military operations and covert actions.

Steve Burns Awards

In 2001, Burns was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Series for his work on “Blue’s Clues.” He received another nomination for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series in 2020 for “Blue’s Clues & You!”

Real Estate

In 2008, Steve Burns moved into a unique home in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. Originally a garage and woodshop, the 2,180-square-foot property was converted into a two-bedroom, three-bathroom house featuring 28-foot ceilings and wood walls. Burns listed this home for sale at $3.35 million in November 2020.

Steve Burns Net Worth

Steve Burns net worth is $5 million.