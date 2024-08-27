Steve Chen Net Worth

Steve Chen, a Taiwanese internet entrepreneur, has an estimated net worth of $500 million. Best known as the co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer of YouTube, Chen played a crucial role in shaping the platform that has become a cornerstone of online video content. In October 2006, Google acquired YouTube for $1.65 billion in stock, catapulting Chen and his co-founders into the ranks of Silicon Valley’s elite. After YouTube, Chen and his co-founder, Chad Hurley, ventured into another video-sharing startup called MixBit.

Early Life

Steve Chen was born on August 18, 1978, in Taipei, Taiwan. At the age of eight, his family immigrated to Prospect Heights, Illinois, where he spent much of his childhood. Chen went on to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a decision that would unknowingly set the stage for his future endeavors. Interestingly, his future YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim also attended the same university, though Karim dropped out during his junior year.

Steve Chen Career

Following their time at the University of Illinois, both Steve Chen and Jawed Karim moved to Silicon Valley, where they coincidentally began working at PayPal, a young startup at the time. At PayPal, Chen and Karim befriended another employee, Chad Hurley, marking the start of a pivotal partnership. When eBay acquired PayPal in August 2000 for $1.5 billion in cash, Chen, Karim, and Hurley each made a modest sum from the sale but decided to stay on for a few more years.

By early 2005, the trio had left PayPal/eBay and began exploring new business ideas. They would frequently meet at Max’s Opera Cafe in Palo Alto, California, to brainstorm. During this period, Chen briefly worked at Facebook, gaining further experience in the tech world.

The Birth of YouTube

The idea for YouTube is said to have emerged from one of these brainstorming sessions, with two popular versions of the story. According to the first version, Jawed Karim suggested the concept of a video-sharing website after struggling to find footage of Janet Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl halftime show incident on the internet. The second version claims that Chad Hurley recorded a video at a dinner party hosted by Steve Chen, and the group realized there wasn’t an easy way to upload and share the clip online.

Regardless of the true origin story, YouTube’s initial website was launched in February 2005. In April 2005, Karim uploaded the first-ever video to the platform, which featured a visit to the San Diego Zoo.

Around the same time, MySpace was rapidly gaining popularity, and users quickly discovered that YouTube allowed them to upload and embed videos, including popular music videos, onto their MySpace profiles. This synergy between MySpace and YouTube helped both platforms grow exponentially.

In December 2005, YouTube reached a major milestone with the viral spread of the “Lazy Sunday” sketch from “Saturday Night Live.” At a time when DVRs were not widely used, many people who missed the sketch live turned to YouTube to watch it. The viral video caused a temporary copyright dispute between YouTube and NBC, resulting in its removal from the platform in February 2006. The clip did not return to YouTube until August 2013, when it was officially re-uploaded by the SNL account.

Google Acquisition and Aftermath

On October 9, 2006, Google announced it had acquired YouTube for $1.65 billion in Google stock, a deal that significantly increased the wealth of its founders. Steve Chen received 625,366 Google shares, which were valued at $326 million on the day the deal closed. If Chen had held onto all of his shares, they would have been worth nearly $2 billion by 2021. Chad Hurley, another co-founder, received shares valued at $345 million, while Jawed Karim’s shares were worth $64 million. Other investors, including Sequoia Capital and Artis Capital Management, also saw substantial returns from the acquisition.

Personal Life

In 2009, Steve Chen married Park Ji-hyun, now known as Jamie Chen. At the time of their marriage, Jamie was working as a product marketing manager for Google Korea. The couple has a son named Joseph and a daughter named Clara. In 2019, the Chen family relocated to Taipei, Taiwan.

Steve and Jamie Chen are known for their philanthropy, particularly their support of the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, where Jamie was appointed as a trustee in July 2012.

