Steve Martin Declines Role As Tim Walz On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Comedian and actor Steve Martin has addressed the rumors circulating online about whether he would portray newly announced vice presidential candidate Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL).

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday, Martin revealed that he had been approached by SNL creator Lorne Michaels that same morning but decided to turn down the offer.

“I wanted to say no, and, by the way, he wanted me to say no,” Martinsaid

“I told Lorne, ‘I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

The veteran comedian also mentioned the ongoing commitment required to impersonate a political figure on SNL during an election cycle.

“It’s not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. They need a real impressionist for that. They’re gonna find somebody really, really good. I’d be struggling,” said Martin, who currently stars in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Speculation about Martin playing Walz began earlier this week after it was announced that Kamala Harris had chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Martin fueled the speculation with a playful post on social media, joking, “I just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short,” referencing his “Only Murders” co-star.

SNL will kick off its 50th season on September 28, with fellow SNL alum Maya Rudolph returning to reprise her role as Kamala Harris. However, it looks like the search is still on for someone to take on the role of Tim Walz.