Steve Nash’s Net Worth

Steve Nash, a Canadian basketball coach and former professional player, has a net worth of $95 million. Most recently, he served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2020 to 2022 and is a senior adviser to the Canadian national basketball team. Throughout his impressive 18-season career in the NBA, Nash earned numerous accolades, including eight All-Star titles and two MVP awards. Widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time, Nash has also been recognized for his influence beyond the basketball court, particularly through his charitable work with the Steve Nash Foundation, which he founded in 2001.

Steve Nash Net Worth $95 Million Date of Birth February 7, 1974 Place of Birth Johannesburg Nationality Canadian Profession Basketball Coach and Former Professional Player

Early Life

Stephen John Nash was born on February 7, 1974, in Johannesburg, South Africa. His family moved to Regina, Saskatchewan, when he was just 18 months old, and they eventually settled in Victoria, British Columbia. Growing up, Nash was heavily involved in sports, initially focusing on soccer and ice hockey, inspired by his father, who had played professional soccer. However, at around the age of 12 or 13, Nash discovered basketball, and it quickly became clear that he had the potential to play professionally.

During his high school years, Nash was named British Columbia’s Player of the Year after leading his school to a provincial championship title. Despite this achievement, he wasn’t heavily recruited by universities. Eventually, he secured a basketball scholarship to Santa Clara University, where he led the Broncos to a WCC Tournament title and gained recognition for his outstanding performances.

NBA Career

Steve Nash began his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns in 1996 but initially saw limited playing time. In 1998, he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, where he began to build his reputation as an exceptional point guard. Teaming up with Dirk Nowitzki, Nash quickly became known for his playmaking abilities, earning his first NBA All-Star selection. However, after some strong seasons with the Mavericks, Nash decided to return to the Suns in 2004, signing a six-year, $63 million contract.

Back in Phoenix, Nash led a team that focused on fast-paced, high-scoring play, which showcased his skills as a point guard. Despite dealing with injuries, including knee and back issues, Nash continued to perform at a high level. In 2012, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, but his time there was marred by injuries, including a leg fracture, hip problems, and recurring back issues. These injuries eventually led to his retirement in 2015.

Steve Nash Salary

Throughout his NBA career, Steve Nash’s earnings steadily increased. By the time he retired in 2015, he was earning close to $10 million annually. Here’s a breakdown of his yearly earnings as a professional basketball player:

1996-97: Phoenix Suns – $916,000

Phoenix Suns – $916,000 1997-98: Phoenix Suns – $1,053,360

Phoenix Suns – $1,053,360 1998-99: Dallas Mavericks – $1,190,760

Dallas Mavericks – $1,190,760 1999-00: Dallas Mavericks – $5,500,000

Dallas Mavericks – $5,500,000 2000-01: Dallas Mavericks – $5,500,000

Dallas Mavericks – $5,500,000 2001-02: Dallas Mavericks – $5,750,000

Dallas Mavericks – $5,750,000 2002-03: Dallas Mavericks – $5,750,000

Dallas Mavericks – $5,750,000 2003-04: Dallas Mavericks – $5,750,000

Dallas Mavericks – $5,750,000 2004-05: Phoenix Suns – $8,750,000

Phoenix Suns – $8,750,000 2005-06: Phoenix Suns – $9,625,000

Phoenix Suns – $9,625,000 2006-07: Phoenix Suns – $10,500,000

Phoenix Suns – $10,500,000 2007-08: Phoenix Suns – $11,375,000

Phoenix Suns – $11,375,000 2008-09: Phoenix Suns – $12,250,000

Phoenix Suns – $12,250,000 2009-10: Phoenix Suns – $13,125,000

Phoenix Suns – $13,125,000 2010-11: Phoenix Suns – $10,310,000

Phoenix Suns – $10,310,000 2011-12: Phoenix Suns – $11,689,000

Phoenix Suns – $11,689,000 2012-13: LA Lakers – $8,700,000

LA Lakers – $8,700,000 2013-14: LA Lakers – $9,300,500

LA Lakers – $9,300,500 2014-15: LA Lakers – $9,701,000

Total Career Earnings: $146 million

Steve Nash Relationships

Steve Nash’s personal life has also been a topic of interest. In 2001, he began dating Alejandra Amarilla, and they married in 2005. The couple had two children together before separating in 2010. In 2016, Nash became engaged to professional volleyball player Lilla Frederick, and they were married later that year. The couple welcomed a child in 2017.

Steve Nash Endorsements

Steve Nash is known for his preference for endorsing brands with a reputation for ethical and sustainable practices. He has had a long-standing partnership with Nike, despite the company’s history of controversial labor practices.

In addition to his basketball career, Nash has maintained a strong connection to soccer, stating that he could have pursued a professional career in the sport. He has trained with the New York Red Bulls and Inter Milan and holds ownership stakes in the Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) and RCD Mallorca, a Spanish soccer team.

Nash has also ventured into film production, creating commercials for Nike and co-directing a documentary on Terry Fox titled “Into the Wind.” He even directed a music video for the band Thirty Seconds to Mars. Additionally, he co-founded the Steve Nash Sports Club in Vancouver, which has since expanded into a franchise.

Real Estate

Steve Nash has made several real estate investments over the years. In 2014, he purchased a property in Manhattan Beach, California, for $4.8 million, with plans to demolish the existing structure and build a custom home. In 2017, he sold a property in Paradise Valley, Phoenix, for $3.175 million after years of trying to offload it. The home, located in an affluent gated community, had been on the market since 2014.

Steve Nash Net Worth

Steve Nash net worth is $95 million.