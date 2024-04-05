Steven Adams Siblings: Meet the Accomplished Siblings of the NBA Star

Steven Adams is a professional basketball player from New Zealand who currently plays center for the Houston Rockets in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Known for his hard-nosed style of play and superior physicality, he has been a key player for various teams throughout his career.

Steven started his basketball journey in New Zealand, then transitioned to the United States to play high school and college basketball.

He played college basketball at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Over the years, Steven has established himself as a consistent rim protector and rebounder in the league.

He has also been involved in various endorsement deals and has a significant net worth from his NBA career.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Steven is the youngest of 18 children in his family.

His siblings include Valerie Adams, a four-time World Champion in shot put and three-time Olympic Champion, and Lisa Adams, a F37 shot putter and F38 discus thrower who won the gold medal in shot put F37 at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships and 2020 Paralympic Games.

Warren, Ralph and Sid Jr. Adams are also his older brothers and basketball players themselves.

Gabriella Adams-Gavet, another older sister, is a basketball player who has played for the New Zealand Women’s National Basketball Team.

The Adams family is known for their athletic prowess, with many of Steven’s siblings excelling in various sports.

Also Read: Tony Rock Siblings: A Closer Look at the Rock Siblings Squad

Parents

Steven was born to an English father, Sid Adams, and a Tongan mother, Lilika Nguamo.

Sid was a member of the English Royal Navy and fathered 18 children with five different women, although some sources claim it’s actually 21 with six different women.

Steven was severely bullied by his older brothers growing up and his only defense was to cry.

That would ultimately bring his dad into the picture to help save him. Over time though, Steven’s bond with his 17 siblings grew even tighter.

Sid died after a battle with stomach cancer in 2006 when Steven was only 13 years old. After his father’s death, he began getting into trouble and skipping school.

He later became involved with the Mongrel Mob, an organized street gang in New Zealand, but was saved by his older brother Warren who took him in and guided him to the right path.

Career

Steven currently plays center for the Houston Rockets in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He started his high school basketball career at Rotorua Lakes in Rotorua, New Zealand, then transitioned to the United States to play at Notre Dame Preparatory School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Steven played one season of college basketball at the University of Pittsburgh, where he was named Big East preseason rookie of the year and averaged over seven points and six rebounds per game.

He was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 12th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft and has since established himself as a consistent rim protector and rebounder in the league.

Over the years, Steven has played alongside several all-stars, including Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, and has been an anchor on the glass for multiple contenders.

He is known for his hard-nosed style of play, with his superior physicality making him one of the most difficult bigs to deal with in today’s NBA.

In 2021, Steven was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, and in 2022, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. In 2023, he was traded to the Houston Rockets.