Stevie Wonder’s Net Worth



Stevie Wonder, an iconic American musician, singer, and songwriter, boasts a net worth of $200 million. Despite facing blindness from infancy, Wonder’s exceptional talent emerged early, leading to his signing with Motown Records at the tender age of 11. Throughout his illustrious career, Wonder has sold over 100 million records globally, solidifying his status as one of the most influential figures in popular music history.

Stevie Wonder Albums

Wonder’s repertoire includes an impressive array of chart-topping hits, such as “Superstition,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.” His remarkable achievements have earned him numerous accolades, including 25 Grammy Awards, with three consecutive wins for Album of the Year—an unprecedented feat.

Early Life

Born Stevland Hardaway Judkins on May 13, 1950, in Saginaw, Michigan, Wonder’s musical journey began at a young age, nurtured by his innate talent and passion for music. Despite his blindness, attributed to retinopathy of prematurity, Wonder’s heightened auditory senses allowed him to master various instruments, including the piano, drums, and harmonica.

Stevie Wonder Career

Wonder’s affiliation with Motown Records commenced with his debut album, “Tribute to Uncle Ray,” paving the way for a prolific musical career.

Notably, his 1963 hit single “Fingertips” propelled him to stardom, marking the onset of a remarkable journey that would redefine the landscape of popular music. Beyond his musical prowess, Wonder’s activism and advocacy efforts have left an indelible mark on society. Notably, his campaign to establish Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday as a national holiday in the United States underscores his enduring commitment to social justice causes.

Stevie Wonder Wife and Children

With marriages to Syreeta Wright, Kai Millard, and Tomeeka Bracy, and nine children from various relationships, Wonder’s legacy extends beyond his musical contributions to encompass the enduring love and connections he shares with his family.

Stevie Wonder Net Worth

