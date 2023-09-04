Stevo Simple Boy Announces Launch of ‘Freshi Barida’ Beverage

Kenyan rapper and social media sensation Stevo Simple Boy has exciting news for his fans as he announces the launch of his very own beverage, ‘Freshi Barida.’

The musician took to his social media platforms to share a glimpse of the product and revealed that its official launch is imminent.

In a recent social media post, Stevo expressed his anticipation for the product’s launch, saying, “Wakati umefika sasa wa kufanya uzinduzi wa kinywaji chetu kimetuchukua mda lakini sasa mambo bravo bravo utamu Tu …je unge penda tumwalike Nani katika uzinduzi huu mtagi unayetaka kumwona kwenye launch yetu.” (Translation: “The time has come for us to launch our beverage. It took us some time, but now it’s all sweetness. Who would you like to see as our guest at the launch? Tag the person you want to see at our launch.”)

In an interview conducted by one of the local media in 2022, Stevo Simple Boy shared his plans for ‘Freshi Barida’ and revealed that he had trademarked the name, giving him exclusive rights to use it.

He mentioned that he had already introduced ‘Freshi Barida’ merchandise in the form of T-shirts and boxers as a teaser before the official beverage launch.

Stevo Simple Boy, known for his distinctive music style and authenticity, has been at the center of media attention. Recently, he has faced accusations of clout chasing to promote his music.

His wife, Grace, shed light on his challenges, explaining that he was going through a period of instability after parting ways with his former management, MIB.

Many fans assume that Stevo manages his own social media accounts, but according to Grace, this is not the case.

She expressed concern about his well-being and revealed that despite appearances, Stevo was facing financial struggles.

She encouraged fans to reach out and offer support, emphasizing that any help would be greatly appreciated.

Stevo’s social media pages were recently handed back to him after being managed by his former management team, signaling a new chapter in his career and the highly anticipated launch of ‘Freshi Barida.’ Fans eagerly await the official release of the beverage and look forward to seeing who will be part of this exciting journey with Stevo Simple Boy.

