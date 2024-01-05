Stolen Gov’t Fertilizer Recovered in Church Hall in Narok

Following the recovery of 252 bags of suspected stolen government fertilizer at a Narok Church hall Wednesday, a male suspect was Thursday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts charged with conveying suspected stolen property.

Robert Kipng’etich Bett alias Raphael who alleged to be a farm manager employed by a Kericho-based businessman Joseph Kiplangat Keter was arrested at Ololulunga in Narok South, being the custodian of the fertilizer found stored at the Grace Covenant Church.

The second suspect alleged to have bought the fertilizer from a renowned dealer operating within the North Rift region and who has several previous cases.

As investigations continue, the arraigned suspect was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail pending the first hearing of the case on Friday, January 5, 2024.

More than ten suspects are facing charges in courts over the stolen fertilizer that was supposed to benefit farmers.