Stop Criticizing President Ruto’s Visit to Western Kenya – Bungoma Governor Tells Azimio Members

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has appealed to members of the Azimio la Umoja movement to avoid criticizing President William Ruto’s visit to the Western Kenya region.

Governor Lusaka stressed the importance of unity among elected leaders in achieving developmental goals for the people.

“We call upon our Azimio counterparts to refrain from criticizing the Head of State’s visit in the region. Campaigns are long behind us, we equally have a share in the National cake, the more reason we should stick together and push for the development agenda,” Governor Lusaka emphasized.

He further urged the people of Western Kenya to unite and warmly welcome President Ruto, suggesting that the visit could bring about significant positive change.

“This visit will be a game-changer, a major economic catalyst, and boost to legacy projects,” he remarked.

Also Read: President Ruto to Hold Talks with TikTok CEO Amid Calls to Ban App

President Ruto arrived at the Kakamega airstrip on Friday evening, in anticipation of embarking on a five-day development tour of the larger Western Kenya region that started today.

His arrival was marked by the presence of key political figures and government officials, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Senator Boni Khalwale, and other local leaders.

The President’s itinerary indicates that he will kick off his tour in Busia and Kakamega counties.

He is expected to attend a thanks giving service at Kanduyi on Sunday at 9 am.

President Ruto’s visit holds significant potential for the region’s development, with various projects and initiatives planned to address key issues and contribute to the overall growth of the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...