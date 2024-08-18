Tragedy as Stray Rottweiler Dogs Kill Four Goats in Murang’a

Police have joined a probe into an incident where three dogs attacked and killed four goats in a village in Kandara, Murang’a County.

The incident happened in Kambui village on August 14, police said. The marauding dogs were captured moments after the incident.

A local reported three dogs attacked and killed his four goats as they grazed near his homestead.

The dogs had escaped from a kennel they were kept in the area and attacked the goats.

Police and locals traced and recaptured the dogs and kept them at the local police station pending investigations.

The dogs are of Rottweiler breed and are said to be owned by a local.

Police are now helping in solving the standoff between the owners of the dogs and goats.

The Rottweiler is a breed of domestic dog, regarded as medium-to-large or large. The dogs were known in German as Rottweiler Metzgerhund, meaning Rottweil butchers’ dogs, because their main use was to herd livestock and pull carts laden with butchered meat to market.

It has also served as a guard dog, a drover’s dog, a draft dog, a rescue dog, and a police dog.

Rottweiler stands approximately 22 to 27 inches (56 to 68.5 cm) tall at the withers and weighs between 90 and 110 pounds (41 and 50 kg). It has a short coarse black coat with tan markings on its head, chest, and legs.

The formal history of the breed dates back to 1901, when the first standard Rottweiler was produced by the International Club for Leonbergers and Rottweiler Dogs in Germany.