Student Attacked, Sexually Assaulted by Lone Suspect in Laikipia

Detectives are hunting down a suspect who attacked and raped a first year student at the Laikipia University in Nyahururu.

The incident has raised security concerns among the students at the institution amid calls for more measures to address any more threats.

The student told police the incident happened on Saturday September 21 night as she walked to a hostel.

She said an unknown man who was armed with a knife grabbed her threatening to harm her if she screamed for help in the 10 pm incident.

The perpetrator then pushed her into a bush and raped her.

He later robbed her of her mobile phone and escaped to an unknown destination.

The victim traced the way to the hostels and later reported the matter to the police.

She was escorted to Nyahururu Sub-County Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Police said efforts to trace the suspect are in progress.

The students have urged for more security measures in and around the institution to address such threats.

A team of detectives is investigating the matter, police said. The team has vowed to ensure justice for the victim.