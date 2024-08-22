Students Required To Register For Social Health Insurance Fund Before Third Term Begins

Students across the country must register with the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) before the third term begins next week.

This directive was outlined in a memo from Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, addressed to Regional and County Directors of Education.

According to Kipsang, the registration will enhance the Edu Afya program, which provides health coverage under SHIF.

“All school-going children must be registered as dependents of their parents before the school opening dates for the third term of 2024,” Kipsang stated.

Parents can complete the registration process through the websites sha.go.ke or afyangu.ke, or by dialing *147#.

“This is therefore to ask you to communicate this information to all parents and schools under your purview that they ensure all students are registered to Social Health Insurance Fund,” Kipsang added.

The transition to SHIF began on July 1, 2024. However, the Court of Appeal extended a stay on the High Court order halting the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to SHIF on August 15.

In the ruling, the three-judge bench—Justices Francis Tuiyott, Ali Aroni, and Lydia Achode—ordered that the status quo be maintained until September 20, 2024, when a final ruling will be delivered. This decision keeps the three statutes anchoring SHIF—the Digital Health Act, Primary Healthcare Act, and Social Health Insurance Act—in force.

However, the bench exempted Sections 26(5) and 27 of the Social Health Insurance Act. Section 26(5) requires proof of SHIF registration and contribution as a precondition for accessing public services, while Section 27 outlines penalties for non-compliance.

The National Assembly and the Ministry of Health had contested the suspension of the statutes. The High Court had previously declared the Social Health Insurance Act unconstitutional on July 12, 2024, citing inadequate public participation and disparities within the Act. The High Court suspended the nullification of the Act for 120 days to allow Parliament time to address the issues.