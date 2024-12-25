Stay Cool and Chic: Styling Stylish Summer Dresses with Eleven Hair Care Products

As the sun blazes down and temperatures rise, there’s nothing quite like slipping into a breezy summer dress to embrace the season’s vibrant spirit. But wait—before you step out in style, let’s talk about how your hair can elevate that look from cute to absolutely chic! In this post, we’ll show you how to pair your favorite flowy frocks with eleven essential hair care products that keep your locks looking fabulous and help you beat the heat in style.

Get ready to twirl through sunny days with confidence as we unveil tips and tricks for achieving effortless summer hairstyles that complement every dress in your wardrobe. Whether you’re heading to a garden party or lounging by the beach, it’s time to discover how easy it is to Stay Cool and Chic all summer!

How to Choose The Right Summer Dress for Your Body Type

Before we dive into the hair care aspect, let’s make sure you have the perfect summer dress to go with your fabulous tresses! When it comes to choosing a summer dress, it’s essential to consider your body type to find one that flatters your figure. Here are some general guidelines to help you pick the perfect stylish summer dresses for your body type.

Lets have a look:

For a Pear-Shaped Body: If you have a smaller bust and wider hips, opt for A-line or fit-and-flare dresses that cinch at the waist and flow outwards. This style will balance out your proportions and highlight your narrow waist.

For an Apple-shaped body: If you carry weight around your midsection, look for dresses with empire waists or wrap styles that create a slimming effect. Go for flowy fabrics that don’t cling to your body and steer clear of tight-fitting dresses.

For a Rectangle-Shaped Body: If your shoulders, waist, and hips are all about the same width, choose dresses with ruffles, tiers, or pleats that add volume and create the illusion of curves.

For an Hourglass-Shaped Body: If you have a defined waist and curvy hips, embrace your figure with bodycon or wrap dresses that accentuate your curves. Opt for lightweight fabrics that drape beautifully over your body.

Styling Tips for Summer Dresses with Eleven Hair Care Products

Now that you’ve found your perfect summer dress, let’s talk about how to style it with your hair! Here are some easy and chic looks you can create with eleven essential hair care products.

Effortless Waves with Sea Salt Spray: For a beachy, tousled look, spritz Eleven Australia’s Sea Salt Texture Spray onto damp or dry hair and scrunch it up with your hands. This product adds texture and volume to your hair, making it perfect for achieving effortless waves.

Sleek Low Ponytail with Smoothing Serum: For a chic and polished look, apply Eleven Australia’s Smooth & Shine Anti-frizz Serum to damp hair before blow-drying. Once your hair is dry, gather it into a low ponytail and secure it with an elastic. Use a small amount of the serum to smooth out any flyaways and add shine.

Messy Bun with Dry Shampoo: For an easy look, spray Eleven Australia’s Dry Powder Volume Paste onto your roots and work it into your hair with your fingers. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it into a messy bun. Use bobby pins to secure any loose pieces, and pull out a few strands around your face for a soft and romantic look.

Half-Up Half-Down with Volumizing Powder: For a playful and flirty look, sprinkle Eleven Australia’s I Want Body Volume Powder onto your roots and work it into your hair. Gather the top section of your hair and secure it with a hair tie, leaving the bottom section down. This will add volume to your hair and create a cute half-up half-down style.

Braided Crown with Texturizing Spray: For a bohemian and romantic look, spray Eleven Australia’s Give Me Hold Flexible Hairspray onto your hair for added texture and hold. Part your hair down the middle and braid two small sections on either side of your head. Pull the braids towards the back of your head and secure them with bobby pins, creating a braided crown.

These are just a few ways you can style your hair to complement your summer dress. No matter what style you choose, use Eleven hair care products to keep your locks looking healthy and beautiful all summer.

Conclusion

Finding the perfect summer dress is all about knowing your body shape and finding a style that flatters your figure. Once you have your dress, use Eleven Australia’s essential hair care products to create effortless and chic hairstyles that will complement your look. With these tips, you’ll be ready to rock any summer event in style!