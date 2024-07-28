Close Menu
    Sub-County Police Commander Stabbed During Church Service In Kisii

    Andrew Walyaula
    The Sub-County Police Commander was stabbed on Sunday while attending a church service in Kisii.

    Police reported that Isaac Kimwele, the Kisii Central Sub-county Police Commander, was attacked by Brian Magare, who disrupted the service at Deliverance Church in Kisii township.

    It is reported that Magare was behaving suspiciously as he approached the pulpit.

    Kimwele, who was in attendance, intercepted him.

    “During the struggle to remove him outside, the assailant stabbed  the SCPC on the left arm sustaining a slight injury,” police said.

    Two other people were also injured during the incident.

    Magare was arrested and taken to the police station.

    All the injured, including Kimwele, were rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, where they were treated and discharged in fair condition.

    The scene was processed by crime scene personnel, and the knife used in the attack was recovered as evidence.

     

