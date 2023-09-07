in WORLD NEWS

Sudan’s Army Shelling Claims At Least 32 Lives In Omdurman

Sudan War
Sudan has witnessed one of the deadliest days since the conflict erupted in April, with at least 32 civilians killed and many more injured in artillery attacks by the Sudanese army.

The attacks took place in the Ombada neighborhood in western Omdurman, an area that has seen numerous deadly incidents.

The regular army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly fired missiles into populated areas, resulting in hundreds of civilian casualties in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities.

While the RSF controls most of the ground in Khartoum and its surrounding cities, the army maintains superiority in heavier artillery and aircraft.

The situation escalated as the army deployed a large number of ground troops in Omdurman, preparing for a major operation aimed at cutting off the RSF’s primary supply route into the capital from the Darfur region.

The violence has prompted local volunteers to report 19 deaths in army raids on Ombada on a recent Sunday.

Additionally, residents have accused the RSF of causing destruction to homes through the firing of anti-aircraft missiles and artillery, as well as engaging in looting and occupying civilian neighborhoods.

The Emergency Lawyers, a group of pro-democracy legal activists, have condemned the use of heavy and light artillery in densely populated areas, considering it a war crime that demonstrates a disregard for civilian lives.

They have asserted that both the army and RSF will be held accountable for their actions.

In response to these developments, Sudan’s military ruler, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued a constitutional decree ordering the dissolution of the RSF.

However, there has been no immediate response from the RSF. The situation remains tense, with civilians bearing the brunt of the ongoing conflict.

Written by Andrew Walyaula

Multimedia Journalist
Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

