Suicide Message Jahmby Koikai’s Father Left Before his Death

Details have emerged on a suicide note that the father of celebrated reggae MC the late Mary Njambi Koikai alias Jahmby Fyah Mummah left before he died.

Daniel Koikai Mepukori, 65 was found dead in his house in Tatu City, Ruiru on June 14.

It is suspected he died by suicide in his house hours before his daughter was buried on Friday June 14.

He had apparently slit his throat leading to his death.

Jahmby’s sister Naserian said she received a text message on her mobile phone from their late father.

The message sent at about 5.44 am said in part “am sorry it had to come to this.”

She tried to call back but there was no response. This prompted her to visit the rented apartment where she found the door locked from inside.

She sought the help of neighbours who broke the window to gain entry into the house.

The lifeless body of Koikai was found lying on the floor with a pool of blood caked around it.

He held a knife on his right hand, witnesses said.

Police said he had slit his throat using the knife and declared the incident suicide.

The body was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home pending autopsy and other investigations.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

Some mourners at burial event at Lang’ata Cemetery noticed his absence.

Jahmby’s uncle read the eulogy of the father, which raised more eyebrows on what could have happened.

At the requiem mass of Jahmby, the now late Koikai publicly asked his late daughter for forgiveness for his shortcomings as a father and for being absent in her life.

He acknowledged his shortcomings as a parent as he eulogized his daughter with a heavy heart.

“Dear Njambi my daughter, the time has come for me to atone for my acts of omission or commission on your final journey from this world it has been one of the most difficult episodes in my life, especially for your close family members – your mother, sister aunts, uncles and colleagues in the media and friends in and out of the country,” Koikai said.

“I will remember you in many ways and I ask here in public where I may not have fulfilled my duties as your Dad please forgive me, forgive me, and forgive me. And I pray that your soul will rest in Eternal Peace. Till we meet again bye-bye.”

In a separate Eulogy, Koikai also shared the final special moments he had with his late daughter Njambi.

He described their relationship as having both good and bad times, noting that they only met when Njambi was in high school because he was working abroad during her childhood.

“When times were good, we would go shopping and have lunch at some restaurants in the city, and you enjoyed meeting me very much. I deeply miss the good times we shared together.”

“During the bad times, we would go days or months without talking, something I blame myself for and will always regret as I’ve lost the chance to make things right with you,” Koikai wrote.

Police said they are investigating the claims he died by suicide.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The celebrated media personality was laid to rest at Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

Jahmby Koikai’s burial ceremony was graced by sections of Kenyans from all walks of life.

The reggae MC was buried next to her late grandmother as per her last wish before she died.

Family, friends, and fans paid their last respects to the reggae MC at Lee Funeral on Friday Morning – as they were allowed to view her body.

The body was later transferred to Lang’ata Cemetery where fans and celebrities again paid tribute to Njambi.

The gravesite was then covered with fresh roses as the mourners departed for various destinations.

The funeral event was streamed by the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition and Mceed by radio host Mbusi Deh and media personality Bernard Ndong’.

Nominated senator Gloria Orwoba gave a glowing tribute honouring Jahmby, revealing that the First Lady’s office has begun efforts to establish an endometriosis centre to honour Jahmby.

“Today I stand before you very sad, first to the family of Jahmby I was to pass a message from the First Lady who has been trying to intervene with mahali angeweza who I hope we will be working with her office to implement Jahmby’s legacy of having an endometriosis centre I pass her condolences,” she stated,

According to her father, the choice for Lang’ata cemetery was because the family wanted her to be buried closer to her grandmother.

“She will be buried there and the family wanted her to be laid to rest close to her,” her father explained earlier.

The departed vocal media personality died at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, after a long battle with endometriosis.

Among mourners were celebrities who included Jacky Vike, Talia Oyando, Larry Madowo, Larry Asego, Mbusii, Bernard Ndong, Njugush, Celestine Ndinda, Eddie Butita, Ciku Muiriri, Kris Darling, Senator Gloria Orwaba, Radio Jambo’s Lion Deh, Super Marcus, MC Gogo, Comedian Osoro among others.