Supergrass Announce Reunion Tour To Mark 30th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Iconic British band Supergrass has announced a reunion tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, I Should Coco.

The ten-date tour, set for next year, will be the first time the Oxford-based band performs the album live in its entirety.

Released on 15 May 1995, I Should Coco quickly became a hit, reaching number one on the UK album charts. It features fan-favorite tracks like Alright and Caught by the Fuzz. T

he album sold over a million copies worldwide and includes nods to the band’s Oxford roots, such as the song Strange Ones, inspired by Cowley Road.

Supergrass, which originally split in 2010 and briefly reunited in 2020, will kick off the tour at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on 8 May 2025.

Other stops include Nottingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Leeds, London, and Cornwall, all within the same month.

In their announcement, the band made a playful jab at fellow Britpop icons Oasis, referencing the recent controversy over ticket pricing for the Manchester rockers’ comeback shows.

“Supergrass return to perform their debut album live, in its entirety, for the first time plus a small selection of additional fan favourites,” the band said, adding, “Dynamic pricing not included,” to highlight their ticket pricing policy.

Supergrass, formed in 1993 by Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, and Danny Goffey, later added Rob Coombes as a permanent member.

After I Should Coco, the band went on to release five more studio albums, including In It For The Money and Life on Other Planets.

Tickets for the 30th anniversary tour go on sale this Friday at 10:00 BST, with a presale starting two days earlier at the same time.