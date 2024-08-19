Supreme Court to Issue Ruling on Appeal Declaring Finance Act 2023 Unconstitutional 

The supreme Court will Tuesday August 20 deliver a ruling on whether it will suspend a decision that declared the Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional pending an appeal filed by Cabinet Secretary for Treasury.

The Apex court in a notice indicated that the ruling will be delivered through email at 10am.

Last month the appellate court declared the Act as unconstitutional saying the process leading to its enactment was flawed.

The ruling affected many aspects of management of financial issues in the country.