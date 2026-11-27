Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has emerged as the leading candidate in the latest Mwelekeo Insights poll on the 2027 Trans Nzoia gubernatorial race, ahead of incumbent Governor George Natembeya and UDA candidate Maurice Kakai Bisau.

Nakhumicha, who is running on a Ford-Kenya ticket, secured 41.3 per cent of the 1,375 responses recorded in the online poll, translating to 568 votes. Natembeya followed with 29.4 per cent, or 404 votes.

The results give Nakhumicha an 11.9 percentage-point lead over the incumbent governor, signalling a closely watched contest as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Maurice Kakai Bisau finished third with 10.8 per cent, receiving 149 votes.

He was followed by fellow UDA candidates Chris Wamalwa, who secured 7.6 per cent with 104 votes, and Philemon Samoei, who received 6.4 per cent, equivalent to 88 votes.

Andrew Wanyonyi garnered 3.3 per cent, or 46 votes, while undecided voters and other responses accounted for 1.2 per cent.

The three UDA candidates collectively attracted 24.8 per cent of responses. Mwelekeo cautioned, however, that this should not be interpreted as support for UDA as a single candidate since the votes were distributed among separate contenders.

The poll places Nakhumicha and Natembeya significantly ahead of the rest of the field, with the two candidates collectively accounting for 70.7 per cent of all responses.

Nakhumicha’s 568 votes represent the largest individual share, while Natembeya’s 404 votes put him firmly in second place. The remaining candidates collectively accounted for 28.9 per cent.

The latest findings also mark a notable shift from Mwelekeo’s earlier Trans Nzoia polling. In the September poll, Nakhumicha led with 44.1 per cent, followed by Chris Wamalwa at 35.9 per cent and Natembeya at 15.1 per cent.

The Trans Nzoia gubernatorial race is expected to attract significant political attention as parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nakhumicha has been positioning herself as a Ford-Kenya candidate, while Natembeya is seeking to retain the seat he won in 2022. The emergence of multiple contenders, particularly from UDA, could make the eventual party nominations an important battleground.

Mwelekeo conducted the latest poll online between November 26 and November 27, 2026, with 1,375 people voluntarily participating.

The research firm notes that the exercise is an open online poll and is not a statistically representative sample of the entire Trans Nzoia electorate. The findings therefore reflect the preferences of people who chose to participate and should not be treated as a prediction of the actual 2027 election outcome.