Suspect Arrested After Killing Wife, Stuffing Body In Sack In Mukuru, Nairobi

A man was arrested after the dismembered body parts of his wife were found in their house in Villa, Embakasi, Nairobi.

The discovery was made after a bodaboda rider that he wanted to ferry the body and dispose alerted police.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday July 14 at about 3 am.

The man had called a rider and asked him to go to his house in Dakawou area to help him carry luggage for disposal.

The rider told police he inquired to know what kind of luggage it was and was told it was a human body.

He then told the suspect he was going to fuel his motorbike when he rushed to Villa police station and reported the matter.

Police visited the scene and found the suspect who was wearing gloves waiting for the rider.

He tried to escape but was chased and arrested, police said.

He led the officers to the house where the body of the woman was found wrapped in a sack. He had used a mosquito net to wrap the body.

Police said the body had multiple injuries all over and the victim seemed to have been tortured before being killed.

The suspect was detained at the local police station pending interrogation and further processing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

This comes in the wake of the discovery of eight female bodies at a dump site in Kware in the same area.

It is not clear if the incidents are linked.

Detectives are pursuing three main theories into the discovery of bodies at a dumpsite in Kware, Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin said as of Sunday, eight bodies had been recovered and preserved at the City Mortuary and all are female aged 18 to 30.

Whereas some of the body parts stuffed in bags were thought to be of human, police later discovered were dogs’ carcasses.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known so far.

Amin said six were recovered on Friday, while the other two were recovered on Saturday.

Amin noted that the bodies were at different levels of decomposition but victims suffered equal fate.

“The modus operandi was almost the same. If you look at the age, it was between 18-30. These are all female. If you look at how the bodies have been disguised and packaged – all the same,” Amin said.

He added the bodies were dumped at a similar spot at the dumpsite.

The DCI director further argued that there are various theories they are following in the issue.

“Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? Or even, could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners who are dealing with criminal activities? All these are hypotheses we have tried to bring on board.”

Many other theories may emerge in the probe, he added.