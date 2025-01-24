Suspect arrested for defrauding Nigerian national 150 million Naira

Hawkshaws drawn from DCI Headquarters have arrested Stephen Mugambi Colbert who earlier this month and with others who are yet to be arrested conspired to defraud a Nigerian national a sum of 150 million Naira equivalent $96k

While presenting themselves as genuine business men, Mugambi and his cabal of malefactors approached the victim pretending that they were in a position to hire a private jet to transport unspecified investments funds from Kenya to Nigeria, a fact they knew to be false.

Unbeknownst of the foul play, the victim made the payment amounting to 150 million Naira only to realize later that he had been played when he could no longer reach Mugambi or his cabal of friends in crime.

Having burnt his fingers, the foreign national approached the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) seeking for help where a manhunt for the snake oil merchants was launched leading to the arrest of Mugambi.

Whereas his accomplices narrowly escaped the sherlocks’ dragnet, it is just a matter of time before they are smoked out of their hideout and brought to book.

The DCI said Friday no efforts will be spared in dealing with such fraudsters.

Police want members of the public to do their due diligence in establishing the credibility of such businesses to avoid losing their hard earned money.

“Additionally, the public is also cautioned of an emerging trend where fraudsters have been found to be using crypto currency as a means of exchange outside the formal financial system in a bid to evade detection,” DCI Amin said.