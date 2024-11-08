Suspect Arrested in Connection with Murder of Wells Fargo HR Manager

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have made significant progress in the murder case of Wells Fargo HR Manager, Willis Ayieko, with the arrest of a new suspect.

Duncan Onyango, also known as Otuch, was taken into custody by DCI officers at his hideout in Bondo sub-county.

His arrest comes after a recent crime scene reenactment conducted with a previously arrested suspect, who pointed to Onyango’s residence as the location where Ayieko was allegedly tortured and murdered.

The investigation led to the discovery of the victim’s body less than 400 meters from Onyango’s house in Luanda Doho, Kisa East, Kakamega County, confirming crucial leads in the case.

Authorities report that the suspect is currently undergoing processing and will soon be arraigned in court, as investigators continue to work diligently to bring justice for the victim.

Ayieko is set to be buried on Saturday at his Ong’iende village (Bob’s ranch) at Central Alego location in Siaya County

A funeral service, according to the family, has been scheduled for Thursday November 7 at All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi before the body is moved to his home.

Ayieko’s body was discovered at Mungowere stream on the border of Siaya and Kakamega Counties on October 23 at 2 pm.

This is after he went missing for some days after attending a funeral in Gem.

His vehicle was found abandoned at a petrol station in Sabatia, Kakamega County.

An autopsy conducted on his body revealed that he died of head injuries.