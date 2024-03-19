Suspect Attacks Man, Sexually Assaults Woman in Murang’a

Police are investigating an incident in which a suspect armed with an axe raided a house and hacked a man before raping a woman in a village in Murang’a County.

The man is fighting for his life in hospital after the incident on Sunday morning in Nyakiga village within Gitungano sub-location.

The woman told police she was with her boyfriend when an unknown person entered the house, which was not locked from inside.

He then hacked the man with axe occasioning him a deep cut. The assailant turned and raped the woman after threatening to harm her.

He later managed to escape with three mobile phones belonging to the woman. Police officers proceeded to the scene, where they were informed the victims had been rushed to hospital.

At the scene, there were some blood stains scattered on the floor and several items were found inside the house including electronics suspected to have been stolen, which were all recovered and taken to the station as exhibits.

The officers then visited the hospital, where they found the lady had been treated and discharged, while the boyfriend was admitted in stable condition. Police say they are investigating the attack.

In the same area, a body of an unknown male was found in a bush. Police said the deceased had been strangled using a sisal rope. Both of his hands were tightly tied on the backside of his body.

He also had injuries on his neck, left and right hand, his left hand was rolled with both hands had been burnt with an unknown object and blood was oozing from his neck and nose.

The deceased appeared to have been killed somewhere else and the body dumped there.

A piece of white gloves suspected to have been used to inflict the injuries was recovered from the scene for further analysis.

The motive of the murder is not known and no arrest has been made. The body was removed to General Kago mortuary awaiting autopsy.