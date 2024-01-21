Suspect Behind Shooting of Student in Kibera Fatally Shot By Police Along Jogoo Road

A suspect who was wanted over the fatal shooting of a man in Kibera was Saturday evening fatally shot after a dramatic chase by police along Jogoo Road, Nairobi.

The suspect was popularly known as The Man De Free and was wanted for a series of robbery and murder claims in the city, police said.

He had among others last Wednesday January 17, according to police, shot and killed a 20-year-old student in Kibera slums area during a robbery mission.

Come Saturday, the suspect spotted under cover police and tried to escape on foot prompting a chase towards Kaloleni area.

Police said he was shot as he escaped and an identification document bearing the name of Fredrick Dola found on him.

A homemade pistol and a spent cartridge were also recovered at the scene, police said.

In the shooting of the 20-year-old student, police explained the deceased was attacked on Wednesday January 17 morning as he walked home after watching a football match at a local joint.

He told police and good Samaritans who took him to the hospital the gunmen shot him five time as he struggled with them.

The gang later disappeared into the slum after robbing him of his mobile phone.

The shooting happened after he resisted orders to surrender his mobile phone and cash as ordered.

This prompted a brief fight and shooting.

He was later rushed to Mbagathi Hospital where he succumbed as he was being attended to prompting the police action which left the suspect dead days later.