Suspect in Fatal Fall of Woman at Kasarani Apartment Detained for 14 Days

A 33-year-old man was Thursday March 7 detained for 14 days to enable police complete investigations into the fatal fall of a 20-year-old woman from the tenth floor of a house in Thome, Kasarani, Nairobi.

This will enable police complete their probe into the incident that happened on March 2.

Lawrence Gitonga was Thursday produced at the Makadara Law Courts where the prosecution asked for more time to complete the murder investigations.

According to detectives, Gitonga was arrested on March 2 after the caretaker in the Kivulini area of Kasarani reported the body of a female adult found lying near the White House apartment.

The victim was later identified as Juanitor Mbula Nzomo.

Police who responded to the scene suspected the woman had been thrown or fell from the tenth floor of the flat where she had booked a room with the suspect.

On visiting the said apartment, they found the suspect inside with multiple stab wounds.

The house itself, they said, was in complete disarray with blood splattered all over.

The suspect was taken to Uhai Neema Hospital for first aid before being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for further treatment.

He was released from the hospital on March 6 in stable condition and taken to the Kasarani police station, where he was detained.

CCTV footage captured the final moments of the two checking into the flat at around 3 a.m. Saturday after a night of partying, before the girl was discovered dead in a t-shirt.

In the footage, Gitonga is seen leaving the lift on the 10th floor while holding the hand of the woman.

A postmortem on the body of the woman says she succumbed to the fall injuries.

She had fallen off the balcony of the tenth floor of the apartment in Thome, Kasarani, Nairobi.

Pathologist Dr Peter Muriuki Ndegwa said she suffered multiple force trauma injuries consistent with a fall from a height.

The autopsy was conducted Tuesday at the City Mortuary in the presence of police and the family.

Investigators now face challenges in determining whether her death was suicidal, accidental, or a result of murder.

Mbula’s body was discovered behind an apartment within Thome in Kasarani, Nairobi.

She was half naked at the time the body fell off the tenth floor of the apartments.

She wore a red T-shirt at the time of the discovery.

When police arrived at the scene hours later, they realised the room she spent in, which also served as a short-term homestay was locked from inside.

The team contacted the owner of the room who arrived with a spare key to enable them access it.

Neighbours told police they heard the woman shouting for help at the balcony of the house before she fell off.

The officers are trying to unravel what transpired with pictures from the house showing bloody bedsheets and a bathroom.

Police said there were blood-stained bed sheets and blood splattered on the bathroom walls and floor.

They suspect the man may have sought refuge in the bathroom after he was stabbed.