Suspect in Kware Murders Confessed to Killing Wife, Disposing of Body – DCI Amin

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin has claimed that the first victim of the Kware suspect was his wife.

According to Amin, the suspect who has been identified as Collins Jomaisi Khalisia, strangled and later dismembered his wife and disposed of the body at the Kware dumpsite.

“The suspect alleged that the first victim was his wife whom he strangled to death before he dismembered and disposed of the body at the Kware site,” Amin said.

On Monday, Amin stated that the suspect led officers to his single room in Kware, which was located 100 meters from the quarry.

“This is where he told us what he has been doing to the victims,” he said.

At the suspects home, police recovered 24 sim cards, 8 smartphones, and two feature phones, one laptop and one hard drive.

Two flash drives and a memory card, one machete, and 12 nylon sacks similar to the ones that were used to stuff the bodies.

A pair of industrial rubber gloves, six ID cards for men and two ID cards for women, one pink female handbag, two pink female panties, five rolls of cannabis sativa, and four clear sellotapes.

Amin also revealed that the suspect had killed 42 women and disposed of their bodies in the dumpsite in a span of two years.