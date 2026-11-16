Suspect in murder of Rumuruti Deputy OCS arrested after three years on the run

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man who had been wanted for more than three years in connection with the murder of Rumuruti Police Station Deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Inspector Prosper Ojiambo Wandera.

The suspect, identified as Onesmas Kipkoech Tiony, was arrested in an early morning operation at Lorien Village on November 14, 2026, police said.

According to police, the arrest was carried out at around 1:30am by a joint security team comprising homicide detectives from DCI headquarters, officers from DCI Laikipia West and police officers from Rumuruti Police Station.

The operation followed actionable intelligence that led detectives to the suspect’s hideout.

During the operation, officers also recovered a red Haojin motorcycle, which investigators believe the suspect used to travel to the scene of the murder and escape after the incident.

The motorcycle was seized and secured as an exhibit to aid ongoing investigations.

Tiony had been on the run since February 16, 2023, when the deputy OCS was murdered.

His arrest marks a significant development in the long-running investigation into the killing of the senior police officer.

And police in Laikipia Central Sub-County have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 67-year-old man who was found dead inside his house in Exerock Village, Withare Sub-Location.

The deceased, identified as Jinarius Gakuru, was reportedly found dead at his residence on November 15, 2026.

Police officers visited the homestead to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Upon arrival, officers found Gakuru’s body lying face-up on his bed, with visible fresh soft-tissue injuries on his chest and left cheek. Blood was also reportedly oozing from his nose.

Scenes of Crime personnel photographed, documented and processed the scene before the body was moved to Nanyuki Level IV Hospital mortuary.

A postmortem examination is expected to establish the cause of death as police pursue investigations into the suspected murder.

The case remains under investigation.