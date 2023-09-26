Suspect In The Murder Of Nairobi Hospital Head Of Finance Maigo Arrested In Kibera Slums

Main suspect in the murder probe of Nairobi Hospital Acting Finance Director Eric Maigo was Tuesday night arrested.

Police said Anne Adhiambo Akinyi alias Nut who has been on the run since last week Thursday, was arrested in Kibera slums, Nairobi in an intelligence-led operation by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

A combined team from Kilimani sun county and DCI headquarters were in the operation.

She was detained at the Muthaiga Police Station awaiting transfer to Kilimani Police Station that is handling the matter.

She will be arraigned on Wednesday. Police said she was hiding at a friend’s house in Bombolulu area.

Police said Sunday the teenager linked to the cold-blooded murder of Maigo “missed” her by a whisker after she left a house she had spent overnight in the Olympic area.

She had also spent in her mother’s house.

Witnesses who called the police said they later spotted her near the Cemetery area and Jamhuri while using a hood to hide her identity.

Her house had no bed. It had an old mattress which was sprawled on the floor.

The detectives combed parts Kibera slums and traced friends and relatives of the 17-year-old suspect as they tried to understand her background before she was arrested.

They also went to various health facilities in effort to find out if she sought any medical help after she was captured on camera falling on sharp razors forming part of a war around where Maigo lived as she escaped the scene.

His lifeless body was found in a pool of blood on September 15.

Officials have since confirmed he was stabbed 25 times. The motive is yet to be known.

Detectives Friday recovered clothes believed to have been worn by the main suspect during the murder of Maigo.

The clothes a red checkered shirt and a grey pair of animal-print pants were found in a semi-permarnent wooden shack in Bombolulu village, deep inside the sprawling Kibera slums.

The suspect is believed to be between 15 to 17 years old.

She is said to have sat her KCPE examination at the Dagoretti approved school between 2021 and 2022.

The suspect who was captured leaving the victim’s residence at Woodley Annex -Upper is believed to have been involved in the murder most foul before escaping through the back door, the DCI said.

Two blood stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons were recovered from the scene of crime.

Maigo will be buried at his Keumbu, Kisii rural home on September 29.

Another female suspect who had been arrested over the saga was released for lack of evidence.

Cynthia Lusega Andalo was produced in court under miscellaneous application and later set free.

Maigo’s assailant, a female who had spent the night at the house and escaped minutes before police arrived.

Footprints found in the house suggest there was only one female therein.

Neighbours said they heard the two arrive home on Thursday and played music until late.

It was until the following day that they heard Maigo groan for help.

Neighbors at the Woodley Annex apartment said they heard Maigo groaning in pain.

They decided to go to his door and knocked it only to be confronted by a woman who informed them all was well and she was looking for the keys to open.

The woman peeped through the window claiming she could not locate the key.

The neighbors could hear Maigo still groaning in pain and seeking help.

The lady who was in the house refused to open prompting the neighbors to alert the security at the compound.

They asked the security not to allow anyone from the house to leave as they went to report the matter.

By the time police arrived at the scene they found the woman suspected to have acted alone missing.

The rear door was open and Maigo’s body was lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

