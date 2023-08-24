Suspect Killed in Botched Robbery in Huruma

A suspected thug was Wednesday shot and killed in a botched robbery incident in Huruma, Nairobi.

Police said the suspect and an accomplice had attacked and were robbing a pedestrian when an alarm was raised.

This attracted the attention of police who were on patrol. The team responded and shot and killed one while his accomplice managed to escape in the morning drama.

Other victims said the two had earlier attacked and robbed them of their valuables and cash. Police said they recovered a sharp knife from the deceased man.

Read: Suspect Linked to Fatal Shooting of DCI Officer Mayaka Killed in Kayole

The hunt for his accomplice is ongoing. Cases of violent robberies have been on the rise in many places in the city. Police say they have mobilized resources to address the trend.

Elsewhere in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, a 36-year-old man was lynched by a mob over claims he defiled a 13-year-old girl.

The man was stoned to death by a mob that had been baying for his blood.

Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...