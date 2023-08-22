Suspect Linked to Fatal Shooting of DCI Officer Mayaka Killed in Kayole

A suspect linked to the cold-blooded murder of a detective with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation was Tuesday morning shot and killed in a dramatic shootout in Kayole, Nairobi.

Police said John Kamau aka Faruk, was mowed by bullets as he fought a group of detectives who had cornered him at his hideout in Soweto area.

Faruk shot and injured one of the officers who were out to arrest him prompting the other colleagues to open fire killing him.

A pistol that was used in the shooting of detective David Mayaka in an attack in Mihang’o was recovered.

Police said the weapon- a Ceska pistol had 12 bullets when it was recovered from Faruk.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the injured officer was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

A team trailed Faruk to his house on Tuesday at about 4 am.

They surrounded the house and ordered him to surrender prompting a standoff that led to the shooting.

Police had been trailing Faruk for the past weeks after he and two others shot and killed Mayaka in an ambush as he changed the tyre of his car.

Since then, he has been moving from one house to the other within Kayole.

His other accomplice Alex Wanjiru, 23, was last week arrested hiding in his grandmother’s house in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

The two were part of the miscreant gang involved in the cold-blooded murder of detective Mayaka on August 8.

He was arrested on Tuesday August 15 out of his hideout in Ruthingiti, Kiambu County.

Police said he had escaped from Kayole immediately after the incident and sought refuge at his grandmother’s home in Ruthingiti, Kikuyu sub-county, before detectives tracked him down.

A team of detectives handling the matter say they have placed the two at the crime scene and recovered the motorbike used as the gateway means during the incident.

Police last week recovered a motorcycle the gang used in escaping from the scene of the murder.

The recovery of the motorcycle came after the team conducted a thorough forensic investigations that placed the suspect and his accomplices at the scene of the incident, at the exact time of the murder.

A comprehensive analysis conducted by ballistic experts based at the DCI National Forensic Lab has since linked the firearm that fired the fatal shot a C2, to five previous robbery incidents in the city, DCI boss Mohamed Amin said.

So far, detectives have also identified the one other suspect involved in the murder most foul.

He is Henry Njihia who is missing since then.

Detective Mayaka who was based at DCI Makadara was driving home in the company of his wife Hellen Kemunto Mayaka on August 8, at around 10pm when they were accosted by the three-man gang riding on a motorbike.

The officer had stopped his vehicle to change a flat tyre when the thugs struck, in a heart-wrenching scene that was captured by CCTV cameras mounted at an adjacent building.

CCTV footage emerged showing the moment Mayaka was shot dead by the gunmen.

