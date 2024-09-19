Suspect Shot, Injured Woman in Emali Gun Drama – Police

New details have emerged about a gun drama case involving a civilian who had grabbed a rifle from a police officer in Emali, Makueni County.

Police now say a woman was shot and injured in the drama and believe the suspect was behind the same.

A police officer who was attacked by a panga and seriously injured was transferred to Nairobi for further treatment, police said.

He had a deep cut in the forehead.

During the incident, Damaris Sikuku, 35 was shot in the right shoulder.

She was rushed to Emali Sub-County hospital where she was treated and discharged, police revealed. The drama happened when a man was lynched by a mob after he had attacked and seriously injured a police officer using a panga in Emali Town on September 17.

Police said the assailant approached a constable of police while armed with a pang and attacked him on the head leaving him with serious injury.

The officer and a colleague from Emali police station had been deployed on bank guard duty at Kwetu DT Sacco when the incident happened.

Witnesses the man was armed with a panga that he had concealed by tucking it inside his trouser when he approached the police officer and swiftly removed the weapon.

He then cut him in the head and grabbed an AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition from him.

The incident happened on September 17 morning.

The assailant then started to run with the weapon while shooting to the air to scare a mob that was pursuing him.

The other officer also joined in the hunt. Police said the assailant fired seven bullets from the weapon.

Police said the weapon jammed and the suspect did not know how to unlock it.

It was then that he was cornered by the locals and police.

Police said they were overpowered by the mob who stoned the suspect to death.

The police weapon with 23 bullets and the panga were recovered from the suspect.

A team of senior officers visited the scene as part of investigations into the incident. It was then it was discovered the woman had been shot and wounded in the drama.

The body of the deceased was moved to a local mortuary pending identification and autopsy, police said.