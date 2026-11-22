A suspected robber was shot dead by police officers after a robbery incident in the Mbuthia area of Huruma, Nairobi, early Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 3:50 am on November 21, when a resident was reportedly accosted by three men as he made his way home.

The three confronted the victim and began emptying his pockets, with one of the suspects allegedly pulling out an object resembling a firearm when the victim attempted to raise an alarm.

The victim was robbed of Sh5,000 in cash and an Infinix mobile phone valued at Sh15,000.

Police officers who responded to the incident reportedly engaged the suspect wielding the weapon, while his two accomplices fled into the darkness.

The suspect, who was dressed in a maroon jacket, was shot in the right thigh during the confrontation. He was found in possession of an imitation firearm.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Starehe visited, processed and documented the scene.

An object resembling a firearm was recovered as investigations into the incident continued.

Meanwhile, police in Mathira East, Nyeri County, are investigating the death of a 90-year-old man whose body was found hanging in the verandah of his homestead in Kithima village.

The deceased, identified as Eliud Nyuguto Kiige, was discovered dead on November 20.

Police officers visited the homestead to investigate the incident.

Preliminary examination of the scene established that Kiige, who reportedly lived alone, was found hanging in the verandah in a kneeling position.

Investigators, however, noted signs of a struggle inside the house, with traces reportedly leading from the house to where the body was found.

Officers also observed signs of strangulation on the deceased’s neck, raising suspicions surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Scenes of Crime officers processed and documented the scene as detectives commenced investigations to establish what happened.

The body was subsequently moved to Karatina Level Four Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination as police pursue further investigations.