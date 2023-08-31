Suspected Drug Dealer Mathe wa Ngara Denied Bail

Suspected drug dealer Nancy Kigunzu aka Mathe wa Ngara has been denied bail.

On Wednesday, the suspect asked the JKIA law court to release her on bail as she was unwell and in need of constant review and medication.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, Kigunzu argued that if not freed on bail, she was afraid her condition could worsen.

Responding to claims that she was a flight risk, Omari told magistrate Njeri Thuku that his client has a residence within Nairobi.

Read: Mathe Wa Ngara Collapses in Court

She also denied the prosecution’s allegations that she was likely to interfere with its witnesses if allowed to go home.

Kigunzu told the court that all the witnesses in her case were police officers, hence cannot influence their testimonies.

“The accused persons be isolated from society so they do not continue poisoning the society in which they live in,” said the prosecution.

The investigating officer Stephen Chesire testified that Kigunzu was a flight risk and her place of residence was unknown.

Read Also: Mathe Wa Ngara to Spend 5 More Days in Custody Pending Probe

“Should the respondents be released before the investigations are complete, there is likelihood that they will interfere with the investigations and compilation of evidence,” court heard.

It is alleged that she and four others on August 15 in the Nairobi CBD trafficked bhang valued at Sh18.3 million.

The monies have since been surrendered to the Assets and Recovery Agency’s (ARA) for being proceeds of crime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...