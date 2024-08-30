Suspected Terrorist to Serve 20 Years in Jail for Being Member of Terror Group in Siaya

Kenya’s counterterrorism actors registered another successful win after the conviction of Abdul Najib Mohamed previously known as George Oluoch Awiti, who was sentenced by Siaya Principal Magistrate to serve 20 years in prison for involvement in terrorism activities.

Awiti was convicted on multiple charges, including membership in a terrorist group, collection of terrorism-related information, and possession of articles related to terrorist acts.

The prosecution team presented overwhelming evidence, including testimonies from three key witnesses and forensic and deep analysis of various items found in Awiti’s possession.

The evidence presented before the Magistrate included both audio and videos that encouraged and celebrated the killing of innocent civilians and the destruction of properties and incited disobedience against the Kenyan government.

The extremist materials also promised rewards for those engaging in such acts. The evidence was instrumental in securing the conviction.

After reviewing the evidence and submissions, Simiyu found Awiti guilty on all the counts.

He was sentenced to 10 years for membership in a terrorist group, 10 years for collection of information, and 10 years for possession of related articles.

The sentences for Counts 2 and 3 will run concurrently, resulting in a total of 20 years imprisonment.

Awiti’s conviction was a milestone in the conversion of intelligence into admissible evidence and the multi-agency approach in the investigation and prosecution of cases of terrorism and organised crimes.

This case underscores the unwavering commitment of Kenya’s security agencies in protecting our nation from the threats of terrorism and other crimes that threaten the very existence of Kenya.

Kenya has been a victim of terrorism on many occasions. Violent extremism and radicalization continue to pose a challenge to authorities.