Suspected Thugs Attack Attendant, Steal Sh1.2 Million in Parklands

Detectives are investigating an incident in which an electronic shop attendant was robbed of Sh1.2 million in Parklands area, Nairobi.

A gang of two riding on a motorcycle arrived at the shop Monday June 10 night and inquired if the attendant had rechargeable cards that they needed.

The men wore face masks at the time of the incident, police and witnesses said. The men while armed with pistols engaged an employee outside the facility before they struck.

According to police, they drew their pistols and ordered the workers to lie down before they grabbed the cash which was the day’s collection. The victims told police the gang warned them against making any moves they jumped onto a waiting motorcycle and sped off.

Elsewhere in Lang’ata’s Rohi estate a woman was injured and robbed of her cash and other valuables in a robbery. The gang hit her with a gun butt on her forehead, and mouth, where she lost two teeth.

She suffered injuries and lost consciousness and later she was woken up by a security guard who escorted her to a clinic near her house but it was closed.

She managed to get to her house before she reported the matter.

Police said they are investigating the case and are looking for the taxi driver for grilling.