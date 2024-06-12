Swae Lee Net Worth

Swae Lee, an American rapper, singer, and songwriter, has a net worth of $9 million. He is widely recognized as one half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, alongside his brother Slim Jxmmi. The duo, formed in 2009, gained significant fame with their debut studio album “SremmLife” in 2015, which topped the US Rap and US R&B/Hip-Hop charts and reached #5 on the Billboard 200 chart. Rae Sremmurd’s subsequent albums, “SremmLife 2” (2016) and “SR3MM” (2018), also achieved commercial success, with the latter reaching #4 on the US Rap chart and charting highly internationally.

Early Life

Swae Lee was born Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown in Inglewood, California, on June 7, 1993. Raised in Tupelo, Mississippi, he and his brother Slim Jxmmi faced a tumultuous childhood marked by domestic violence and their father’s drug issues, which eventually led their mother to leave him. Despite these challenges, Swae Lee developed a passion for music early on. During his teenage years, he formed a group called “Dem Outta St8 Boyz” with his brother and local rapper Lil Pantz, performing at local parties and gaining recognition.

Rae Sremmurd

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s big break came after they met producer P-Nasty, associated with Mike Will Made It’s “Ear Drummers” label. They relocated to Atlanta in 2013 and adopted the name “Rae Sremmurd” (an anagram of “Ear Drummers”). Their debut single, “No Flex Zone,” released in 2014, charted at #36 on the US Billboard Hot 100, setting the stage for their successful debut album “SremmLife,” released in 2015. The album, featuring hits like “No Type” and “Throw Sum Mo,” was certified Platinum.

Solo Career and Collaborations

Swae Lee’s distinct melodic style led to numerous high-profile collaborations. His feature on French Montana’s “Unforgettable” in 2017 became a major hit, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2018, he released his debut solo album “Swaecation” as part of the triple album set “SR3MM,” which included Rae Sremmurd’s third studio album and Slim Jxmmi’s debut album. His collaboration with Post Malone on the track “Sunflower” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and was featured in the soundtrack for the film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Influence and Recognition

Swae Lee’s melodic approach and use of auto-tune have significantly influenced contemporary hip-hop. He has received substantial acclaim for his work, including Grammy nominations for his collaborations on “Sunflower” and “Sicko Mode.” His ability to blend different musical styles has enabled him to reach a wide audience and solidify his place in modern music.

Real Estate

In April 2022, Swae Lee purchased a condo in Miami for $975,000. In December 2019, he bought a 9,000-square-foot mansion in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, from Star Trek actor Jonathan Frakes and General Hospital actress Genie Francis for $3.5 million. He listed this home for sale in June 2023 for $4.4 million and sold it in November 2023 for $4.3 million.

