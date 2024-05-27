Swedish National Arrested for Abandoning Magazine, 16 Bullets Unattended

A Swedish national was arrested after a pistol magazine with 16 bullets was found abandoned at a hotel he had been in Nairobi.

Mehmet Aybers Onispir, 50 who is a dual citizen of Turkey is a licensed gun holder, police said.

It is not clear what business he is involved in.

He was arrested Sunday during a joint security operation within Miotoni area in Karen, Nairobi.

Police said he was wanted for suspected of leaving a magazine and 16 rounds of ammunition unattended. The man was expected in court on Monday for the offense, police said.

The circumstances under which he left the ammunition unattended are not clear.

Meanwhile, a team of police officers acting on a tip-off intercepted and arrested a suspect who was found in possession of nine rounds of 7.62 x39mm live ammo within Karantina Village, Marsabit.

The suspect was identified as Galgalo Abdub, 32.

He is under probe for illegal possession of the bullets.

And a police officer was arrested on suspicion of being involved in a shooting and robbery incident in Mbale, Vihiga County.

The constable of police attached to Nyawara Police Post within Siaya County was arrested Sunday following the incident reported on April 14, 2024.

Investigations into other cases related to the arrested police officer are ongoing, police said.