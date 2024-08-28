Swift Fans Rally Behind Kamala Harris In Zoom Event

Fans of Taylor Swift, alongside artists like Carole King and politicians including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, joined a Zoom call organized by “Swifties for Kamala” to encourage fans of the pop star to vote for Kamala Harris.

Although Taylor Swift is not affiliated with the group and did not participate in the event, “Swifties for Kamala” has gained around 250,000 followers on social media since President Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term, endorsing Vice President Harris instead.

The Zoom call on Tuesday night attracted over 26,000 registered participants and raised more than $138,000 for Harris’s campaign.

Speakers included Senator Ed Markey, Representative Chris Deluzio, Representative Becca Balint, and Anderson Clayton, chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

Irene Kim, co-founder of “Swifties for Kamala,” had hoped that Harris or her running mate, Tim Walz, might join the call, but neither appeared.

Senator Warren kicked off the event by greeting the group with “Hello Swifties!” She praised the fans for their resilience and ability to stand up against bullies, drawing a parallel to the goals of the Harris campaign.

Carole King also participated, singing her favorite Swift song, “Shake It Off,” and encouraging participants to use their voices in the upcoming election.

King shared her admiration for Swift, whom she considers a close friend and praised her as a powerful voice for the current generation.

Senator Gillibrand lightened the mood with Swift-themed jokes and emphasized the importance of independent women, including “single cat ladies,” being involved in the election.

Senator Markey spoke about climate change, referencing Swift’s Rhode Island home, which is threatened by rising sea levels. He positioned Harris as a candidate who stands against climate denial.

During the event, organizers encouraged donations in amounts meaningful to Swift fans, such as $13 or $19.89, to show support for Harris’s campaign.