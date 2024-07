Here’s the detailed swimming schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Swimming Schedule

Day 1: July 27, 2024

Morning Session : Heats : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Men’s 100m Freestyle Women’s 100m Butterfly Men’s 400m Individual Medley Women’s 200m Backstroke

: Evening Session : Heats Continued : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Men’s 200m Breaststroke Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Day 2: July 28, 2024

Morning Session : Heats : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Men’s 50m Freestyle Women’s 200m Butterfly Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Women’s 100m Backstroke

: Evening Session : Heats Continued : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Men’s 800m Freestyle Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Day 3: July 29, 2024

Morning Session : Heats : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Men’s 200m Freestyle Women’s 400m Individual Medley Men’s 100m Butterfly Women’s 200m Breaststroke

: Evening Session : Semifinals : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Men’s 100m Freestyle Women’s 100m Butterfly Men’s 400m Individual Medley Women’s 200m Backstroke

Day 4: July 30, 2024

Morning Session : Heats : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Men’s 1500m Freestyle Women’s 50m Freestyle Men’s 200m Butterfly Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

: Evening Session : Semifinals Continued : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Men’s 200m Breaststroke Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

Day 5: July 31, 2024

Morning Session : Heats : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Women’s 50m Freestyle Men’s 100m Breaststroke Women’s 200m Individual Medley

: Evening Session : Finals : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Men’s 100m Freestyle Women’s 100m Butterfly Men’s 400m Individual Medley Women’s 200m Backstroke

Day 6: August 1, 2024

Morning Session : Heats : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Men’s 50m Freestyle Women’s 200m Butterfly Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Women’s 100m Backstroke

: Evening Session : Finals : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Men’s 200m Breaststroke Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

Day 7: August 2, 2024

Morning Session : Heats : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Men’s 800m Freestyle Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

: Evening Session : Finals : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Men’s 50m Freestyle Women’s 200m Butterfly Men’s 1500m Freestyle Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Day 8: August 3, 2024

Morning Session : Heats : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Women’s 200m Individual Medley

: Evening Session : Finals : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Women’s 200m Individual Medley

Day 9: August 4, 2024

Morning Session : Heats : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Women’s 100m Freestyle

: Evening Session : Finals : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Women’s 100m Freestyle

Day 10: August 5, 2024

Morning Session : Heats : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Women’s 50m Freestyle

: Evening Session : Finals : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Women’s 50m Freestyle

This schedule covers the swimming events from heats through finals, with a mix of individual and relay events.