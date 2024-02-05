Sydney Sweeney’s Net Worth

Sydney Sweeney, an accomplished American actress, boasts a commendable net worth of $10 million. Her ascent to fame was propelled by notable roles in popular television series like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Sharp Objects,” “Euphoria,” and “The White Lotus,” as well as significant appearances in various films.

Sydney Sweeney TV Shows

Sweeney’s career trajectory soared with her appearances in acclaimed television shows. Notable among these are her roles in “Everything Sucks!” on Netflix, where she portrayed the charismatic Emaline Addario, and her compelling performance as Cassie Howard in HBO’s “Euphoria.” Additionally, her contributions to “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Sharp Objects” further solidified her status as a versatile and sought-after actress in the industry.

Sydney Sweeney Movies

Beyond television, Sweeney has left her mark on the silver screen with captivating performances in an array of films. From her role as Snake in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” to her portrayal of Juliet Lowe in the supernatural horror film “Nocturne,” Sweeney’s cinematic repertoire showcases her diverse talent and range as an actress.

Sydney Sweeney Brand Endorsements

In addition to her acting prowess, Sweeney’s popularity extends to lucrative brand endorsements, leveraging her beauty and substantial social media following to secure partnerships with renowned brands like Miu Miu, Armani, Guess, and Laneige.

These endorsements have significantly contributed to her financial success beyond the realm of acting.

Sydney Sweeney Business

Despite her thriving acting career, Sweeney’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through. She pursued studies in entrepreneurship at the University of California, Los Angeles, demonstrating her commitment to exploring diverse avenues of success.

Sydney Sweeney Boyfriend

While Sweeney’s professional endeavors have garnered widespread attention, she maintains a private personal life. However, reports suggest that she is romantically involved with Jonathan Davino, a restaurateur and heir to the Pompei pizza company, showcasing her penchant for balancing career and relationships.

Sydney Sweeney Net Worth

Sydney Sweeney net worth of $10 million attests to her unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry.