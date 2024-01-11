T.J. Holmes’ Net Worth

T.J. Holmes, the esteemed American journalist and television personality, boasts a net worth of $4 million. Known for his impactful career in journalism, Holmes has left an indelible mark on the media landscape.

Early Life

Born Loutelious Holmes, Jr., on August 19, 1977, in West Memphis, Arkansas, T.J. Holmes developed a passion for journalism early on. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Arkansas, Holmes kickstarted his television career at KSNF Channel 16 in Joplin, Missouri.

Rising to National Prominence

Holmes first captivated national audiences in 2006 as a CNN anchor and correspondent, notably anchoring “Saturday & Sunday Morning” on the network. His multi-platform talent was further recognized when he inked a deal with BET in December 2011, leading to his departure from CNN. Holmes then hosted the influential show “Don’t Sleep” on BET in 2012.

Diverse Roles

Over the years, Holmes diversified his roles, serving as a substitute weekend anchor for MSNBC, a fill-in correspondent and anchor for CNN, and an anchor and correspondent for ABC News. In September 2020, he took on the role of anchor on “GMA3: What You Need to Know.” However, his journey in 2022 took an unexpected turn with headlines surrounding his relationship with co-anchor Amy Robach.

T.J. Holmes Television Career

Holmes’ trajectory in television saw him as a producer, weekend anchor, and assignment reporter at KSNF Channel 16. His career then led him to KTHV in Little Rock and later to KNTV in the San Francisco Bay Area. Notable coverage included the 2004 Summer Olympics, the California recall election of Governor Gray Davis, and Scott Peterson’s murder trial.

Joining CNN in October 2006, Holmes reported on significant events such as the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007, and Pope Benedict XIV’s visit to the United States in 2008. After departing CNN in 2011, his collaboration with BET resulted in hosting “Don’t Sleep,” which garnered an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Holmes’ journey continued with roles at MSNBC, CNN, and ABC News, marking his versatility in the industry. In 2020, he became an anchor on “GMA3: What You Need to Know.”

T.J. Holmes Achievements

Beyond his professional endeavors, Holmes has been an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the 100 Black Men of Atlanta. Recognized for his contributions, he received the Young Alumni Award from the Arkansas Alumni Association in 2007 and was featured on “The Root 100” in 2011.

In his personal life, Holmes, previously married to Amy Ferson, wed attorney Marilee Fiebig in 2010. Their union welcomed daughter Sabine in 2013. Notably, Holmes separated from Marilee in August 2022, and reports of his relationship with co-anchor Amy Robach surfaced shortly after.

T.J. Holmes Awards

T.J. Holmes’ contributions to journalism have earned him accolades, including two Daytime Emmy nominations. In 2018, he received a News & Documentary Emmy nomination for Outstanding News Special.

T.J. Holmes Net Worth

T.J. Holmes net worth is $4 million.