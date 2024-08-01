Table Evidence Linking Us to Anti-government Protests, Two MPs Tell Police 

Two Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua want anyone with evidence linking them to violence experienced in the anti-government protests to table the same.

The two were on Wednesday evening released from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road after being questioned over their alleged involvement in anti-government protests.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and his Embakasi Central counterpart Mejja Donk denied any involvement in the violence and looting experienced in some parts of the country during the protests.

They were on Wednesday evening arrested outside CJ Restaurant along Koinange Street and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters where they were grilled for hours and released later in the night.

Gakuya challenged anyone with evidence on the claims to table it.

“Anybody with any evidence, any fact, of whatever misdeed we did, should come very clear and tell us this particular day we financed this or mobilized that…these are the things they should table,” said Gakuya.

He termed the moves as witch hunt, which he demanded should end.

He said the protests were organic.

“They should stop witch-hunting people by painting them as followers of somebody, because we’re not, we’re members of UDA and we’re loyal to both of them,” said Gakuya.

Donk said they are being punished for being close to Gachagua.

“We were also asked whether we were buying t-shirts and water, of which I believe that this is just political.”

“They summoned us because we’re supporters of the deputy president. We’re asking, when did we have two parties?” he asked.

Police said their probe into the claims are ongoing and they will forward their file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Three other aides to Gachagua had earlier on Tuesday been grilled over their role if – any in – sponsoring of the demos and looting.

They denied the claims.

The three were former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, who now works as a political advisor in the office of the DP, and former Embakasi West lawmaker Eric Theuri, who now works as the youth advisor in the office of the deputy president.

Munene wa Mumbi, who is the private secretary of the DP, also recorded a statement.

President William Ruto had previously termed the Gen Z-led demos as a peaceful process that had been hijacked by organised criminals, promising to bring the financiers to book.

Police have been probing the aftermath of the June 25 incident where protestors raided Parliament and other government offices.

There are claims some of the protesters were mobilized and facilitated to destroy property in the protests.