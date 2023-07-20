US Trade Rep Tai Says Kenyan Gov’t Knows Why She Snubbed Moses Kuria

Ambassador Katherine Tai of the United States Trade Representative, who is in Kenya has revealed she was yet to meet Moses Kuria, the cabinet secretary for trade and industrialization.
On Wednesday, Ambassador Tai while responding to inquiries from the media said the Kenyan government ought to explain why she did not meet Kuria.
“I did not meet with CS Kuria, in terms of why I did not meet with him, I would have to refer you to the Kenyan government,” Tai said.
“My visit here is about enhancing, deepening and broadening the US-Kenya relationship in economics as well as the US economic relationship with East Africa.”
Read: Moses Kuria Continues Onslaught on Media Despite Gag Order
Earlier reports indicated that Tai had declined to meet the former Gatundu South MP because of his “foul mouth”.
According to the Nation, Ambassador Tai postponed two meetings with Kuria.
She apparently raised concerns about Kuria’s offensive comments.
Kuria was missing in photos shared by President William Ruto, after holding talks on the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) with Ambassador Tai on Wednesday.
Read Also: Court Bars Moses Kuria from Insulting Media Practitioners
“America is our key trade and investment partner. Under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, Kenya has developed its value chains, expanded and diversified its exports, creating thousands of employment opportunities,” read Dr Ruto’s tweet.
America is our key trade and investment partner. Under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, Kenya has developed its value chains, expanded and diversified its exports, creating thousands of employment opportunities. pic.twitter.com/OmaMWJZ9hK
— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 19, 2023
The CS has been under fire for making utterances against the opposition.