Taiwan Firm Launches Green Products and Solutions Competition in Kenya

A Taiwan-based organisation Taitra has announced a competition that is aimed at finding innovative green products and solution use.

The top three winners of the competition will pocket USD20,000 (Sh2.8 million) and a fully sponsored trip to Taiwan for the awards ceremony.

The organisation Chairman James Huang said in a press statement called on entrepreneurs across the world to submit their applications for a chance to win a prize in the competition.

According to Huang, the competition dubbed “Go Green with Taiwan” is aimed at identifying and celebrating cutting-edge green products and solutions that have the potential to make a positive impact on the environment.

He said his organisation is a non-profit trade-promoting organisation which was founded in 1970 and it is looking for competitors to submit their entries based on five areas.

“Participants from around the world are invited to join us in creating a green, sustainable future. For more information on the proposal process and related details, please visit the contest’s official website at https://go-green.growthpad.co.ke/ or contact the Taiwan Trade Center, Nairobi,”Huang said.

Wang added that his organisation is sponsored by the Taiwan government and industry organisations that assist enterprises in expanding their global reach.

Wang said that the judges in the competition will be looking for entries and judge them based on a wide range of environmental challenges including renewable energy and energy efficiency, sustainable waste management, pollution prevention and control.

“They will also be looking at green building and construction and sustainable transpiration,” added Wang.

The deadline for submitting proposals according to Wang will be on August 31, 2024, and thereafter a date for the awards ceremony will be announced officially.

Taitra is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan and has a team of 1,300 specialists who operate in five local offices in the country namely Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as in 63 branches worldwide.

In Kenya, the organisation is based at the Taiwan Trade Center in Nairobi where it promotes Taiwan products and provides free services to business people in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Seychelles, Comoros and Somalia who wish to engage with Taiwanese businesses or visit Taipei trade shows.

On her part Cynthia Kiang, Director-General of TITA, stated that Taiwan’s green industry boasts advanced technology, abundant hardware and software resources, a comprehensive environment, and highly skilled technical talent.

She added that Taiwan can produce stable and high-value-added green materials and related products, making it an indispensable partner for the international development of green energy and a sustainable economy.